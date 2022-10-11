Read full article on original website
Related
It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
defensenews.com
America’s arsenal is in need of life support
The United States is set to face a raft of consequences if urgent measures are not taken to expand its production capacity for military munitions. For many years, the Defense Department and Congress together all but ignored the issue. Year after year, budgets were proposed and approved that saw crucial munitions purchased at the lowest possible rate companies could sustain, hollowing out the industrial base.
Globalization is fueling the populism surging across the Western world
Within the last decade, a much-misunderstood political revolution has been gathering force across the Western world. It is not a coordinated or ideologically driven movement but, rather, a series of similar developments occurring in disparate countries that, taken together, constitute a profound shift in the political direction of the West. Commonly called “populism,” it also can be described as “nationalism,” or, in the view of some, “patriotism.” Its fundamental tenet is the principle of sovereignty, the idea that the direction and best interests of independent nation-states should be determined by the democratically elected leaders of those countries and not by external doctrines or supra-national organizations led by unelected officials who are essentially unknown to and unaccountable to the people whose destinies they seek to influence.
America Is Giving the World a Stomachache
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The global economy is a mess, and getting messier. In the past few months, the Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates to stabilize prices. But core inflation, a basket of prices that excludes food and energy, is humming along, and the U.S. labor market is galloping ahead, despite some subtle signs of a slowdown. And even as the Fed fails to tame inflation here, it’s creating other kinds of pain here and around the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donald Trump is worth billions — here's how the former president has spent his cash
The 45th president is worth $3 billion, according to Forbes, and is the only billionaire to enter the White House. Take a look at his property empire.
Obama privately told journalists that the GOP was 'ideologically completely incoherent' shortly before leaving office in 2017: Bloomberg
"What's bound them together is opposition to me," Obama said of the Republican Party during the waning days of his Democratic administration.
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong Un: Here's what we know about his mysterious children
The world knows little about North Korea, the country remains locked away and only meagre information finds its way out here and there. Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK), has sustained the long-standing history of his inherited dynasty, to keep North Korea as one of the most secretive and repressive countries, known famously to the world also as a ‘hermit kingdom’.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump ordered 'immediate' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Somalia in December 2020 because he 'knew he lost' the election and wanted Biden to deal with it - despite warnings it would be 'catastrophic', January 6 committee says
Donald Trump ordered a complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and Somalia after he lost the 2020 election, the January 6 committee said at their Thursday hearing. The memo was written to the acting Secretary of Defense on November 11 to take effect on January 15, 2021 - just before President Joe Biden was meant to take office.
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
AOL Corp
Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
Trump in Arizona: Former president ends speech saying U.S. is 'nation in decline'
Former President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the third time this year to push his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. The event started at 1 p.m., and Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event was streamed on YouTube. Find related stories: ...
Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
Opinion: A Dictator Took To Twitter Looking For His Friend Trump. Who’s Going To Tell Him?
Viktor Orbán joined the platform and noted the absence of Donald Trump, who is banned. But if Elon Musk buys the site, the Hungarian's "good friend" may return.
Comments / 2