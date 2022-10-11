ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk ‘spoke to Putin’ before tweeting that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to end the war’

By Leah Chiappino
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ELON MUSK spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin months before he tweeted about a peace deal that would see Ukraine cede territory.

In a mailout sent to Eurasia Group subscribers, political scientist Ian Bremmer claimed that the Tesla CEO had told him that he had discussed the Ukraine invasion with Putin.

Musk said he is trying to prevent nuclear war Credit: AFP
Musk claims he spoke to Putin 18 months ago Credit: Alamy

Musk had said that the Russian leader was only “prepared to negotiate” if Crimea formally became part of Russia, Bremmer claimed.

However, Musk has hit back at the allegations.

He insists that, while he did speak to Putin, the conversation happened before the invasion and that their sole topic had been space.

"I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space," Musk wrote in response to the Vice story.

On October 3, Musk had tweeted proposed terms for a Russian peace deal that included to "redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision," with the understanding Russia would leave if that was "the will of the people."

Musk also proposed Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, would be " formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake)," and the region's water supply would be "assured."

Ukraine would remain neutral under Musk's terms.

"Obviously, we are pro-Ukraine. Trying to retake Crimea will cause massive death, probably fail & risk nuclear war. This would be terrible for Ukraine & Earth," Musk tweeted the same day.

The tweet was accompanied with a poll, showing nearly 60 percent of respondents disagreeing with Musk's proposal.

In response to Musk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also posted a poll asking "which Elon Musk" people liked better, one that supports Russia, or one that supports Ukraine.

Nearly 80percent of respondents supported Ukraine.

"F*** off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Ukrainian diplomat, Andrij Melnyk shot back at Musk.

Vice reports that according to Bremmer, Musk said Putin told him his intended goals would be carried out "no matter what," including a possible nuclear strike if Ukraine invaded Crimea.

Musk reportedly told Bremmer" everything needed to be done" to avoid a nuclear incident, Vice said.

"I have no desire to become involved in wars, but it is safe to say that all bets are off if the nukes start flying," Musk tweeted October 9.

In March, Musk challenged Putin to single combat on Twitter and last week said he spoke to Putin last year.

According to Vice, Musk sent Starlink internet terminals to Ukraine to ensure the military has Wi-Fi.

"There are ~25k terminals in Ukraine, but each terminal can be used to provide an Internet uplink to a cell phone tower, so potentially several thousand people can be served by a single terminal," Musk tweeted, also last week.

Bremmer said Musk refused to activate this in Crimea.

When asked if he was contact with "anyone else involved in this war" on October 7, Musk responded on Twitter he was in touch with "quite a few."

"Trying to do the right thing, which is not always clear. " he said.

The U.S Sun has reached out to reps for Tesla for comment.

