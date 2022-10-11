Read full article on original website
It may be up to OSU's defense to win this weekends game against Washington State
An argument can be made that Oregon State has faced one of the toughest schedules through the first half of the college football season. Now with the continued issue of injuries at the quarterback position, it may be up to the defense once again to win a game this weekend.
Successful pumpkin carving trick at the Lane County Home Improvement Show
EUGENE, Ore. — Pumpkin carving season is here! Even if the warm temperatures don't reflect the autumn season. Halloween is quickly approaching and now is the time to pick out your pumpkins for the perfect jack-o-lantern. While the internet is full of pumpkin carving stencils, pumpkin carver extraordinaire Scott...
Smoke in the valley continues as firefighters battle Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Smoke will continue in the valleys in the morning and lift smoke into the fire area in the afternoon as firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar Creek is now at 123,498 acres and is at 40% containment as of Friday, October 14th. According...
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
Semi-truck roll over on Highway 99 near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. - Junction City Fire and Rescue report of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 at the north end of Junction City. This happened Thursday night, according to officials, the truck rolled over while make the turn onto Highway 99 West. Officials say there is lane blockage and...
Cedar Creek Fire crews work on new firelines to keep the fire from moving south
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Our station is keeping an eye on the Cedar Creek Fire, which sent more smoke into parts of Lane County Wednesday. Part of the fire that broke containment lines on the southern edge over the weekend. Crews say they've completely finished building new fire and hose-lines...
Archaeologists search dumpsite from 1910 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — One century's trash is another century's treasure. People from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History are digging out an old site where the City of Corvallis dumped garbage from 1910 to 1913. So far, they've found old dishes, a bike frame,...
Scaffolding to come down on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House
EUGENE, Ore. — After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history.
House fire in Pleasant Hill; death under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills
The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth
ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
Shemia Fagan has toured all over the state to hear from local election officials
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has been touring all over the state to hear from local elections officials. The goal is to listen to any concerns and make sure everything is running smoothly for staff before election day on November 8th. Fagan visited the Lane...
EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
Senior & Disability Services office in Oakridge closed due to hazardous air
Hazardous air in Oakridge due to the Cedar Creek Fire has prompted the Lane Council of Governments to close the Oakridge Senior & Disability Services office Thursday, October 13. If you need assistance, call 541-682-4038.
Police asking public to help find armed man involved in Sutherlin Domino's robbery
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — On Wednesday October 12th around 5:00 p.m., a white male suspect entered Domino's Pizza in Sutherlin located at 779 W Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money, the suspect left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect...
