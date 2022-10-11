Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/23 wheat harvest
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 16.5 million tonnes, down from a prior forecast of 17.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is a major world wheat exporter, along with other grains and beef. (Reporting...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentine gov't set to meet wheat sector amid concerns over crop
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is set to meet with wheat millers and exporters this week amid concerns over the size of this year's crop due to a severe and ongoing drought, a government official and an industry source said on Wednesday. Domestic millers are worried about...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Argentina wheat crop forecasts cut again as drought hardens
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's two major grains exchanges cut their forecasts for the upcoming wheat harvest on Thursday as drought and low temperatures hit the crop, with little relief in sight for key farming regions and scant rains forecast in weeks ahead. A senior analyst at the...
Agriculture Online
Argentine producers decrease soybean crop weekly sales rate -government
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grains producers have sold 69.8% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday, just ahead of the 68.4% sales at the same point a year ago even as weekly sales slow. Between Sept. 29 and Oct....
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly gain on Black Sea export concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second day on Friday, eyeing a positive weekly finish, as supply concerns from the Black Sea region surfaced after Moscow said it was prepared to reject renewing its export corridor deal unless its demands were addressed. Soybeans and corn eased,...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 19-25
MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 19-25 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Louise Heavens)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rallies as Russia threatens to quit Black Sea grains deal
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Thursday from two days of declines on concerns that a Black Sea export corridor deal may not be renewed next month, which could again disrupt grain shipments from Ukraine. Corn and soybeans pared earlier losses on spillover support from wheat...
Agriculture Online
India allows exports of wheat flour processed from imported grain
NEW DELHI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - India has allowed export-oriented units and the firms set up in Special Economic Zones to export flour made from imported wheat, a government order said on Friday, conceding to the demands of food processors to allow shipments of value-added products. India will allow food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops on firm dollar, hopes for Black Sea corridor talks
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, surrendering all the prior session's gains on a stronger dollar and hopes of progress in negotiations to maintain a Ukrainian Black Sea grain export corridor. Corn and soybeans followed wheat lower, weighed down by lackluster demand and pressured by...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India's palm oil imports jump to 1-yr high in Sept as discounts widen
(Adds details, dealer's comment) Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in September jumped to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand ahead of the peak festival season and a steep discount to rival oils, a leading trade body said on Thursday. Higher buying by the world's...
Agriculture Online
India's September palm oil imports rise 18%, vegoil up 17% m/m - trade body
Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in September jumped about 18% from the previous month to 1.17 million tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 17% to 1.64 million tonnes, a trade body said on Thursday. Imports of soyoil gained 7% to 261,815 tonnes while sunflower oil imports...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans ease on harvest pressure, weaker grains and oil
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on rising supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest and spillover pressure from lower grain, energy and equities markets. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 12 cents at $13.83-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract was up 1.2% in the week in a second straight weekly advance. * CBOT December soymeal settled 10 cents higher at $411.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.13 cent to 65.30 cents per lb. * Concerns about demand for U.S. soybeans amid stiff export market competition from South American shipments anchored soybean futures. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) "flash sales" announcements this week totaling more than 1.6 million tonnes in sales, mostly to China, failed to inspire buying in futures as the sales were considered routine, traders said. * In a weekly report on Friday, the USDA said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 6 totaled 724,400 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rally after USDA cuts U.S. harvest outlook
USDA cuts U.S. corn, soy crop outlook, trims demand. Soy gains held back by South American crop prospects. CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped to a two-week high on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly cut its U.S. harvest forecast and raised imports by top soy buyer China in a monthly report.
Agriculture Online
Ukrainian expects US, Germany to deliver anti-aircraft systems this month
KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects the United States and Germany to deliver sophisticated anti-aircraft systems to Kyiv this month to help it counter attacks by Russian missiles and kamikaze drones, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday. "There is a U.S. decision to supply us with a very...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Thai rates slip on weaker baht, demand; Vietnam prices steady
Thai prices ease to $410-$420 per tonne from $415-$425. Prices may edge higher over next weeks - Vietnam trader. Oct 13 (Reuters) - Thailand rice export prices slipped to a more than two-month low this week due to a weaker baht and softer demand, while rates in Vietnam held steady near multi-month highs on supply concerns.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures mostly down on weak margins, inflation worries
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle and hog futures ended mostly lower on Thursday on eroding meat packer margins and as soaring inflation raises demand concerns, traders said. Technical selling and profit-taking further fueled declines in livestock futures after live cattle and lean hog contracts touched 2-1/2-week...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high, wheat up 1% on supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Thursday from the previous session's two-week top, although the decline was limited by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast of lower harvest. Wheat gained for the first time in three sessions on concerns over tightening U.S. inventories, while corn was...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans jump after USDA cuts U.S. harvest forecast
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lowered its U.S. harvest forecast in a monthly report that was expected to show an increase in production. * Support from the production cut was partly offset by increases by USDA in Brazil's soy harvest and export outlook. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 19-3/4 cents at $13.96 a bushel. The contract hit overhead technical resistance around the $14 a bushel level and its 20- and 50-day moving averages. * CBOT December soymeal settled up $8.30 at $414.30 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.12 cent to 65.59 cents per lb. * The USDA said on Tuesday afternoon that U.S. soybean harvest was 44% complete as of Oct. 9, ahead of the five-year average and 3 percentage points more than analysts were expecting. * Private exporters reported the sale of 526,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Deepa Babington)
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat drops on demand worry as USDA cuts supply less than expected
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dropped on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its demand forecast and lowered its end-of-season supply outlook by less than expected in a monthly report. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 18-3/4 cents at $8.82-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat fell 20-3/4 cents to settle at $9.70 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 18-1/2 cents at $9.66-3/4 a bushel. * In its monthly supply-and-demand report, the USDA cut its U.S. production estimate but also lowered its export and feed demand estimates. Ending stocks were lowered to 576 million bushels, above the average trade estimate for 554 million. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by Deepa Babington)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from 2-week high; U.S. harvest outlook caps decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged lower on Thursday, as the market retreated from previous session's two-week top after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) unexpectedly reduced its harvest forecast. Corn prices were largely flat, while wheat gained ground on concerns over supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean...
Comments / 0