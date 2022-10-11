Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
WhistlePig's Maple Sugar Shack coming to Tampa Armature Works on Oct. 15Carlos HernandezTampa, FL
Related
Friends Reportedly Unhappy Tom Brady ‘Refusing To Bend’ For Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen was reportedly not happy with Tom Brady’s decision to come out of his short retirement to play in the 2022-23 NFL season, and she doesn’t seem to be the only person to be disappointed in the Buccaneers quarterback’s decision. A large sticking point for...
Tom Brady Announces He's Joining a New Pro Sports League — Pickleball: 'I'm Coming to Dominate'
"I've been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joked as he announced his investment into Major League Pickleball Tom Brady is adding another sport to his lengthy resume — pickleball! The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Wednesday that he's becoming a Major League Pickleball owner, joining other athletes like tennis star Kim Clijsters, NBA champion LeBron James and NFL star Drew Brees in the growing league. Brady shared the news in an Instagram video. "Look, I've been trying to find a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
Yardbarker
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy's 'Excellent Asset' Focuses on 'the Now'
The Dallas Cowboys boast the only defense in the NFL that has yet to give up more than one touchdown in a game this season.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed
The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jerry Jones on his 80th birthday: 'You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old'
On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th trip around the sun. A guest on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, Jones spoke about how his 80th birthday differs from his 40th while offering advice for those that might be struggling with middle age. "Believe it or...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch's Viral Comment
Russell Wilson is enduring something he's never had to throughout his decorated NFL career: severe national criticism. The Denver Broncos' new quarterback may be in his 11th season, and a nine-time Pro Bowler to boot, but never before has he been a national lampoon. But when a team gives up...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick has blunt advice for Bears' Justin Fields
Justin Fields once again played poorly in the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, and one former NFL quarterback offered him some blunt advice. Fields went just 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Chicago’s 12-7 loss. He has now eclipsed 200...
Yardbarker
'You're not Patrick Mahomes': Justin Fields could be a huge bust
Amazon "Thursday Night Football" analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, a longtime NFL QB, had tough words for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after another inept performance from the Bears' offense in a 12-7 loss to Washington. "You are not Peyton Manning. You're not Patrick Mahomes. You're not a pocket passer," said Fitzpatrick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Yardbarker
Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Let His Sister Date on the Bills?
Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'll let date his sister on The Voncast Stefon Diggs gets quizzed on his iconic Minneapolis Miracle moment on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm #nfl #stefondiggs #vikings.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Yardbarker
NFL insider hints at Patriots QB controversy between Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered a scenario in which New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could start Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones even when Jones is cleared to return. "I believe Mac Jones is the starter, but he had a couple of rough games and tried to do a...
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Explains Why Daniel Jones Is Thriving
The New York Giants are thriving despite not having the best team on paper. Their only defeat through five games was against the Dallas Cowboys. They are also finding ways to win close contests, as proven by their total winning margin of 17 points. But despite their success, they are...
Yardbarker
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a...
Comments / 0