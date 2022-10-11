Read full article on original website
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
Juvenile petition filed against 15-year-old suspect in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a press conference held in Raleigh Friday morning following the Raleigh mass shooting. A juvenile petition has been filed against the 15-year-old suspect who went on a shooting rampage in Raleigh, killing five people and injuring two others Thursday, according to CBS affiliates WNCN.
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this:’ Raleigh victim’s husband speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday afternoon we saw the suspect’s home on Sahalee Way taped off and an officer on the back side of the house investigating. Raleigh Police say last night the 15-year-old shot and killed five people: 52-year-old Nicole Connors, 35-year-old Mary Marshall, 43-year-old Susan Karnatz, 16-year-old James Thompson, and 29-year-old […]
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
Mother of 3, police officer, teen: What we know about the victims in Raleigh's Hedingham shooting
The Raleigh Police Department on Friday released the names of five people who were killed and two who were injured in a shooting in an east Raleigh community. Police said a 15-year-old boy opened fire in the streets of the Hedingham neighborhood and an adjacent greenway Thursday afternoon. Five people...
Mask dispute lands potential Harnett County juror in jail
LILLINGTON, N.C. — A Harnett County man who showed up for jury duty on Monday ended up behind bars after refusing to wear a mask in the courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist booked Gregory Hahn, 47, without bond after Hahn told the judge he wouldn’t wear a mask. Hahn was jailed for contempt of court.
Authorities release identities of victims in Raleigh mass shooting
The youngest victim was 16 years old. One of the victims was a 29-year-old off-duty police officer. Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights. Those heading to CLT Airport will want to give themselves plenty of time. Deadline to register online, by mail to vote in midterm...
Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting
Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
'I think that we were very fortunate': Cary police chief reacts to shooting inside Cary High School bathroom
CARY, N.C. — A day after a shot was fired at a toilet inside a Cary High School bathroom, Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said there was minimal exposure to others not involved. “I think we were very fortunate that it occurred in the way it did,” Sult said....
Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Photos: Raleigh police investigate shooting in Hedingham neighborhood
Photos from Sky 5 and WRAL News reporters at the scene show the aftermath of a Oct. 13, 2022, deadly shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh. Photos from Sky 5 and WRAL News reporters at the scene show the aftermath of a Oct. 13, 2022, deadly shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh.
'They should feel safe': NC State Fair police respond to mass shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Hours after the gates opened Thursday for the first day of the 2022 North Carolina State Fair, a shooter opened fire on a Raleigh neighborhood. Following the tragedy, police officers at the fair are urging people to report any suspicious behavior they see on the fairgrounds.
Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
2 arrested after deputies seize 59+ grams of fentanyl, other drugs in Cumberland County, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested in Cumberland County in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to deputies. It stems from a partnership with multiple agencies that began in July to dismantle a drug trafficking organization in the Eastern District of North Carolina. During the...
Witness describes east Raleigh neighborhood shooting: 'We heard the gunshots. I saw him bleeding out in the car.'
WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood. WRAL multimedia journalist Eric Miller spoke with a woman who witnessed an off-duty officer get shot on Thursday in the Hedingham neighborhood.
Raleigh Police arrest man suspected in 3 Wells Fargo bank robberies
Raleigh Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they believe is responsible for robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch on Wednesday as well as two other locations previously.
After mass shooting, police investigate homes in east Raleigh neighborhood
RALEIGH, N.C. — Investigators on Friday were searching several homes less than a mile from where a Raleigh police officer and four others were shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Investigators were searching homes on Sahalee Way in the Hedingham neighborhood overnight and into Friday morning. The homes are close...
Student at Triton High School in Harnett County facing weapon and drug charges
Harnett County Sheriff's Office says a gun was found at Triton High School while a school resource officer was investigating a drug complaint in the student parking lot.
