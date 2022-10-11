ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
WRAL

Mask dispute lands potential Harnett County juror in jail

LILLINGTON, N.C. — A Harnett County man who showed up for jury duty on Monday ended up behind bars after refusing to wear a mask in the courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist booked Gregory Hahn, 47, without bond after Hahn told the judge he wouldn’t wear a mask. Hahn was jailed for contempt of court.
WBTV

Authorities release identities of victims in Raleigh mass shooting

The youngest victim was 16 years old. One of the victims was a 29-year-old off-duty police officer. Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights. Those heading to CLT Airport will want to give themselves plenty of time. Deadline to register online, by mail to vote in midterm...
WRAL News

Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
cbs17

Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
cbs17

Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
WRAL News

WRAL News

