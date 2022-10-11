Read full article on original website
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
Autoblog
EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices
A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
See the Missouri Neighborhood Where “Typical” Home is $2 Million
If I had guessed where the most expensive Missouri neighborhood was, I would have guessed Ladue and I would have been wrong. No, there's a neighborhood that has home values that are typically double what you'll find in Ladue. I saw this interesting factoid on Stacker, but I've seen references...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 14th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for this year’s graduating class is higher than the national average of 19.8. Rose Babington, with the ACT organization, says Missouri’s average score dipped slightly from the previous year but there were more students, about three-percent more, who took the test this year. Missouri students excelled the most at reading, followed by science, English and Math. Babington says Missouri students are college-ready in English but have some work to do in the other subjects. According to Babington, 83 Missouri students received a perfect score of 36 this time around.
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
KFVS12
Heartland mowing company rehabilitating Cape Girardeau trail
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With a lack of rain and no grass to cut, a Heartland mowing company found another project to pass the time. Mike’s Mowing and More is rehabilitating the trail at Fountain Park in Cape Girardeau. Workers spent the day clearing the 1-mile trail of...
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police
This November, voters will decide on the future of police funding in Missouri. The post Ballot question to determine funding for Missouri police appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
thelickingnews.com
CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Missouri drivers see yet another gas price hike at the pump, according to AAA
MISSOURI, USA — The AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reported Thursday afternoon that local drivers are seeing another weekly gas price increase amid continued oil volatility. The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.48 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to their report. “That price is...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 13th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Medicare open enrollment begins October 15 through December 7. The state Department of Commerce and Insurance encourages eligible Missourians to review their plan options and costs during the open enrollment period. If you need help choosing a plan that best meets your needs, the department’s CLAIM program offers free assistance to those who qualify and their caregivers. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income find out whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescriptions. You can visit missouriclaim.org or call 1-800-390-3330 to set up an appointment or ask questions.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Missouri Dude at Bennett Springs Fishing with Dog in His Backpack
My dad used to fish at Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri all the time. He never did it with a dog in his backpack which is something I've just seen accomplished thanks to a brand new video share. This interesting fishing moment from Bennett Springs included a brief backstory...
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Here is why Jury Duty in the state of Missouri is the Worst
Jury Duty is never fun, but at least you get paid to do it right? Well, in the Show-Me State of Missouri the "getting paid" thing is what makes jury duty extra frustrating. We were shocked to see how little the state of Missouri pays people for Jury Duty. I...
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
