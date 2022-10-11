ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patton, MO

KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
Autoblog

EPA fines Missouri dealership for emissions cheat devices

A car and truck dealership in Missouri has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for installing "defeat devices." These aftermarket parts bypass factory emissions controls in the name of added performance, but end up emitting more pollution that is legally allowed. Midwest Motors of Eureka, Mo., will be fined...
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 14th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for this year’s graduating class is higher than the national average of 19.8. Rose Babington, with the ACT organization, says Missouri’s average score dipped slightly from the previous year but there were more students, about three-percent more, who took the test this year. Missouri students excelled the most at reading, followed by science, English and Math. Babington says Missouri students are college-ready in English but have some work to do in the other subjects. According to Babington, 83 Missouri students received a perfect score of 36 this time around.
MISSOURI STATE
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
thelickingnews.com

CANCELLED – State of Missouri Endangered SILVER Advisory

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has updated an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 4348 County Rd 2120, Pomona at 4 p.m. on 10/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male, age 73, hgt 5’9″, 180 lbs, gray...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 13th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Medicare open enrollment begins October 15 through December 7. The state Department of Commerce and Insurance encourages eligible Missourians to review their plan options and costs during the open enrollment period. If you need help choosing a plan that best meets your needs, the department’s CLAIM program offers free assistance to those who qualify and their caregivers. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income find out whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescriptions. You can visit missouriclaim.org or call 1-800-390-3330 to set up an appointment or ask questions.
MISSOURI STATE
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE

