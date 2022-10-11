Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Several shot at and near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after several people were shot at or near a warehouse in Worcester. According to Worcester Police, at about 3:08 a.m. Saturday, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a warehouse at 88 Webster St. for a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they entered the warehouse and found him suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid, and he was transported to a hospital via ambulance.
whdh.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with February Cambridge shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation. The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.
whdh.com
Fatal pedestrian accident under investigation in Acton
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Acton Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Great Road near Brook Street Thursday. A preliminary investigation suggests that, at about 6:33 p.m., a pedestrian was hit in the roadway by a 17-year-old driver in a Subaru wagon. The pedestrian has been identified as Kevin Shaw, 44, of Sudbury. Police found him at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Lahey Clinic, where he later died of his injuries. The driver, the only occupant in the car, remained on scene.
whdh.com
495 reopened after Mansfield crash that killed 2
MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of 495 in Mansfield was shut down in the southbound lanes near mile marker 29 after a serious crash there killed two people Saturday morning. The lanes were reopened as of 8 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for...
whdh.com
Middlesex DA launches investigation into Woburn officer over alleged role in Charlottesville rally
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - All cases involving a Woburn police officer accused of helping plan a 2017 white nationalist rally will be placed under review, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Marian Ryan announced that all pending and closed cases involving Officer John Donnelly will...
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
whdh.com
Storrow Drive east reopened after truck rollover
BOSTON (WHDH) - The eastbound lanes of Storrow Drive have reopened as of 11 a.m. Friday due to a rollover of a truck carrying boxed sprouts in Boston earlier in the morning. Officials said the tractor-trailer struck the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive east in Boston and rolled over at 2 a.m. Friday. Massachusetts State Police, Boston Fire and MassDOT responded to the scene. The Mass. Highway Bridge Inspection team also responded. According to State Police, the driver, a 67-year-old Mattapoisett man, was out of the cab and walking around, and had no notable injuries.
whdh.com
Brockton Police seek public’s help finding suspects who assaulted 2 men
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Police are seeking the public’s help to gather evidence and identify suspects in connection with an assault on two men: a 68-year-old and a 35-year-old. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Walnut Street on Sept. 24, when a group of men attacked...
msonewsports.com
Winthrop Police Department Arrest and Charge Revere Man with Trafficking Cocaine
WINTHROP — Chief Terence M. Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department has arrested and charged a Revere man with trafficking cocaine. HERMES QUINTERO-DURANGO, AGE 49, of REVERE,was arrested and charged with:. Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Cocaine. Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug. On Wednesday,...
nbcboston.com
Family of 91-Year-Old Civil Rights Leader Stabbed in Franklin Park Issues Statement
The family of 91-year-old Boston civil rights leader and education pioneer Jean McGuire issued a statement Friday in the wake of her stabbing in Franklin Park earlier this week. "The family of Jean McGuire would like to thank all of the doctors and dedicated health care workers who are assisting...
Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”. The tasteless crime landed the man...
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
whdh.com
Boston City Council to hold hearing on dangerous conditions at park in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council will hold a hearing Friday to discuss problems at Clifford Park in Roxbury. Community members around Clifford Park have been calling on city leaders to address the dangerous and unsanitary conditions at the park. They said the park is consistently littered with needles and trash, forcing families to stay away and the local Pop Warner football team to relocate their practices.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
whdh.com
Community rallies to name community center for Jean McGuire, 91, activist stabbed in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dorchester activists rallied Thursday to bestow a special honor upon Jean McGuire, the 91-year-old civil rights activist and founder of the METCO program who was stabbed while walking her dog earlier this week. They want to name a new community center in Dorchester, which will be built...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Reported kidnapping incident turns out to be ‘misunderstanding,’ child involved is safe
BOSTON (WHDH) - A reported kidnapping incident in Boston turned out to be a “misunderstanding,” according to police, after the van and child at the center of the case were safely located. Boston Police provided the updated at 4:47 p.m., hours after officials asked for the public’s assistance...
whdh.com
Technical rescue underway at industrial park in Everett
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue has been ongoing in Everett after first responders were called to an industrial park Thursday afternoon. Crews could be seen working at 431 2nd Street into the evening at the Scrap-It Inc scrap metal recycling center. Details on the person(s) involved in the...
whdh.com
Fire department responds to large fire in Sudbury
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sudbury Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Codjer Lane Wednesday morning, according to Sudbury Police. Around 2:50 p.m. Sudbury Police asked residents in the area to close their windows to keep smoke out. Police also asked for businesses using Cavicchio Greenhouses and...
whdh.com
Salem mayor asks people to take Commuter Rail to city, no parking spots available
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll is urging visitors to the spooky city to take the Commuter Rail on Oct. 15– all the city’s parking spots are full. “The City of Salem advises those planning to visit Salem today, October 15, to park on the MBTA Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line and take the train to Salem: https://www.mbta.com/schedules/CR-Newburyport/timetable. There are no parking spaces available in Salem. All lots, garages, and spaces are now filled, including satellite parking lots. Many downtown roads are now closed to traffic. Do not drive to Salem,” she said in a statement.
whdh.com
Corrections officer on road to recovery after inmate attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking. State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a...
