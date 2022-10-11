ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Eagle-eyed fans spot Kylian Mbappe message on PSG manager’s notebook hours after striker ‘demanded transfer’

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FOOTBALL fans have spotted an interesting Kylian Mbappe-related message on the back of PSG manager Christophe Galtier's notepad.

The cameras cut to the French coach during his side's 1-1 draw with Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Reports emerged on Tuesday stating Mbappe wants to leave PSG Credit: Getty

And some keen-eyed viewers watching the match realised that a note on the back read "Kylian pref (the right)".

The short message is thought to relate to a social media post Mbappe shared after PSG's goalless draw with Reims at the weekend.

He posted a picture of himself with the hashtag "pivot gang" - something Get French Football News say relates to him not wanting to play up front on his own.

So Galtier's note appears to relate to Mbappe wanting to be on the flank as oppose to playing through the middle.

And it comes just hours after reports that the French international wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions in January.

According to Marca, the relationship between Mbappe and PSG is "completely broken" and there is "no turning back".

Journalist Daniel Riolo of RMC said: "He is in a negative spirit to the point that he himself says he will leave PSG in January if there is an opening.

"But in any case at the end of the season, it's over. He's fed up!"

PSG's sporting director Luis Campos then came out and denied those reports.

He told Canal Plus: "I am with Kylian Mbappe every day. He has never talked to me about leaving in January.

"It's not a statement from the player, it's [from the press], and to have such information before a match like this is very serious.

"That's why I'm here, to deny and say clearly that Kylian Mbappe has never spoken to me or to the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] to leave PSG in January."

Mbappe scored from the penalty spot as PSG took the lead against Benfica on Tuesday evening.

But Benfica then got a penalty of their own in the second half and Joao Mario tucked it away to earn the Portuguese side a point in the French capital.

Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
