Wildr, the world's first toxicity-free social network, is purpose-built to shut down hate and celebrate true authenticity

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

You no longer have to choose between protecting your well-being and creating an online space where you feel free to be your authentic self. That’s the message Wildr, the world’s first toxicity-free social network, is sending social media users – especially Gen Z. New users will have the opportunity to join Wildr and enjoy a positive, kind, empathetic social network where users can express themselves without fear of hateful comments or never-ending arguments.

Melissa Ravi, CEO and co-founder of Wildr (Photo: Business Wire)

Wildr’s pre-seed round closed at the end of September and was expected to close at $2.5m, having already raised $1m with Agya Ventures. The fund focuses on investing in exceptional entrepreneurs and early-stage companies favoring those with at least one female co-founder. An oversubscribed angel round secured an additional $1.5m in funding.

Melissa Ravi, Wildr CEO and co-founder, said, “I have always lived by the mantra, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Wildr is the perfect intersection of personal and professional for me. It allowed me to do something that helps make the world a better place and build a company whose fundamental mission is creating an online community where people feel safe and happy to be their authentic selves.”

Wildr’s core philosophy is real people, real posts and no toxicity. Users must have verified profiles before they earn the right to comment or engage with other users. The platform also uses AI-powered technology to detect hateful or toxic comments and then alerts the user and asks them to confirm the comment before posting. If the user confirms the comment after being warned and another user flags it, it is considered a negative comment.

According to Ravi, “Users will be able to see if others have a positive or negative reputation through Wildr’s patent-protected traffic light system that appears around users’ profiles. The user’s profile ring will appear green, yellow, or red based on their status. Users will never be removed from the platform, but a red ring means their ability to interact outside of their own profile will be revoked.”

Additional features of Wildr include:

  • Content distribution Control - users are given the choice for every piece of content to be distributed to close friends, followers or make it public and viewable by all network users.
  • Comment moderation by real fans - creators have the option to select fans to help moderate comments to limit hate and pointless disagreements. (To be released in Q4′ 22)
  • Web3 creator economy - puts users in the driver’s seat, embedding monetization features and smart contracts allowing everyone to seamlessly monetize their content, not just those who are considered ‘influencers.’ (To be released in Q1’ 23)
  • Minimalist interface - full-screen photos and videos for a cleaner look that limits clutter and distraction.
  • Personal data protection - all personal data shared with Wildr is safeguarded with advanced data encryption and is never shared with or sold to outside entities.

Wildr is now available on iTunes and Google Play.

For further details, images, or interview opportunities, please contact Jared Meade at jared@raynestrategygroup.com. For more information about Wildr, please visit wildr.com.

About Wildr:

Wildr, based in San Francisco, Calif., is the world’s first toxicity-free social network and was incorporated in 2021 following 18 months of development by CEO and co-founder Melissa Ravi, and Founder Om Swami. The C-Suite is joined by a CTO and Head of BlockChain Strategy who are ex-Google, Microsoft, and Yahoo. The platform’s AI-powered troll detection and comment moderation vibe check socializing and sharing online, with a zero trolling policy that works. Wildr is a social network of value, turning its back on clickbait and advertising that increasingly litter precious headspace. Wildr’s next-gen Web 3.0 monetization tools are being built to flip-reverse the churn-and-burn content engine on its head for content creators and followers alike. Wildr will never be a place to hide for trolls, with ID verification as standard when signing up. Learn more at wildr.com.

Related
PC Magazine

Nvidia to 'Unlaunch' RTX 4080 12GB Model Because Its Name Is Too Confusing

Nvidia is canceling the launch of the RTX 4080 12GB model, saying it made a mistake with the product’s naming. “The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing,” the company wrote in a statement on Friday. “So, we’re pressing the 'unlaunch' button on the 4080 12GB.”
COMPUTERS
AdWeek

Brave Commerce Podcast: Navigating Remote Work Environments

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. In this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, author Rishad Tobaccowala joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss navigating remote work environments. Rishad opens by explaining the value of working from home and how the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to utilize technologies they had at their disposal to make remote work fully functional. He explains how many companies are quick to come back to the office and return to life pre-pandemic.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Axelera AI Adds Silicon Valley Veteran Jonathan Ballon as Independent Non-Executive Director

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- European AI startup Axelera AI has appointed technology veteran Jonathan Ballon to its non-executive board. Ballon joins the unique Dutch start-up designing the world’s most powerful and advanced solutions for cutting-edge AI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005323/en/ Axelera AI’s new Non-Executive Director, Jonathan Ballon. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
AdWeek

The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Critical Mass’ Trailhead Program

This is part of Adweek’s series covering advertising internships and fellowships. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. This fall, Canada-based digital agency Critical Mass...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale

Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Recent research shows when the interests of firms and employees might diverge

Recent research by Thorstein Grohsjean (Bocconi University, Milan) and Henning Piezunka (INSEAD) has shown that some collaborations can hurt firm performance but help employees' careers. Firms collaborating with the same partner often compete for its resources, in a condition called peer competition. Peer competition reduces their access to the partner's...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

The ideal way to upskill: How accessible P2P learning helps developers worldwide

If you look closely at the smorgasbord of popular resources, a common thread emerges: peer-to-peer (P2P) learning. The appeal of P2P learning is clear, especially to those who’ve had the opportunity to try it for themselves: When students or professionals learn directly from each other’s experiences, they can support each other in an environment that nurtures continuous learning and a chance to upskill a wide range of roles in the workforce.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Streakwave Australia Introduces Tarana’s Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) Platform, Becomes First Official G1 Distributor in the Region

MELBOURNE, Australia & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Streakwave, a value-added distributor of wireless communication equipment, and Tarana, a company leading the next generation of fixed wireless access technology, today announced their partnership to leverage Tarana’s G1 platform for wireless internet service providers (WISPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia. Streakwave is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in Australia and the Pacific Islands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005459/en/ Streakwave and Tarana will provide high-speed internet to previously underserved communities with the unprecedented capabilities and deployment ease of Gigabit 1 (G1.) (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device

IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market

The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a holistic view of progress against strategic initiatives in order to quickly inform resource allocations and planning. The offerings help organizations rapidly shift priorities as business needs change with new goals reporting, decrease duplicate cross-functional work and wasted costs with a deeply integrated tech stack, and scale global security with enterprise security features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005368/en/ With Enterprise-Grade Goals, enterprises have access to advanced reporting and dashboards for goals, built on the proprietary Asana Work Graph®. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/ WX Brands COO Oliver Colvin (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Teen Vogue

Vogue Business Now Has a Student Membership

Vogue Business is excited to announce the launch of a new student membership option, offering the same benefits as its standard membership but for half the price for the first year. Benefits include unlimited access to in-depth articles on the latest sustainability, tech, retail, consumer and marketing trends, and what...
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Some new venture firms are going really, really (really) niche

Another big trend? Venture firms that are more aggressively investing in publicly traded companies, given that many have seen their share prices hammered in the downturn. (We began seeing this trend back in January and the WSJ notes that it is only picking up steam.) Now here’s a new baby...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users

Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

