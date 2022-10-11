ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky All-American Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo knee procedure

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Tuesday that All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe needs a minor knee surgery to "clean some things up."

Tshiebwe was the consensus National Player of the Year last season, sweeping the Naismith Award and five other awards.

Telling Wildcats fans he had "good news and bad news," Calipari said Tshiebwe "had an unbelievable performance" in front of pro scouts at Kentucky's annual pro day for NBA scouts.

"Bad news is I kept him out of practice (Saturday) with knee stuff," Calipari wrote. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out (Monday) and get examined as a precaution. He's going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"

"Madness" is a reference to Kentucky's "Big Blue Madness" exhibition this Friday, marking the start of preseason.

Tshiebwe transferred to Kentucky last year after 1 1/2 seasons with West Virginia. In his debut year with the Wildcats, he averaged 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in 34 starts.

Kentucky's first regular-season game is Nov. 7 against visiting Howard.

--Field Level Media

