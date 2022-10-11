ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 4

Related
tippnews.com

The first in-state notary training course provider is approved in Maryland since education law mandate in 2021

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools

An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
Society
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Gender Dysphoria#Racism#Montgomery County Public#Mcps#Pride Alliance
Wbaltv.com

Study finds health, economic burden associated with aircraft noise in Maryland

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Marylanders who live near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport may be bearing a costly health burden, according to a newstudy out of the University of Maryland. Planes constantly fly over the Munson Heights neighborhood just south of BWI-Marshall Airport, and a new study finds that...
BALTIMORE, MD
federalnewsnetwork.com

Maryland trooper strives to be ‘role model’ for other women

Maryland State Police Sgt. Quintina Walker knew she wanted to be associated with state troopers the moment she first caught a glimpse of their professional-looking uniforms. In her mind, the shined brass and polished boots were impressive and “the epitome of a police official.”. “The troopers seemed to represent...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy