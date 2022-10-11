ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools

An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

With enrollment increase, Alexandria needs more middle school space

Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent questioned about football fight

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - FOX 5 has been working to get answers following the fight that broke out at the Gaithersburg – Northwest High School football game last month. North West's head coach Travis Hawkins was arrested, and accused of assaulting Gaithersburg's Athletic Director William Gant. And FOX 5 also confirmed Gant filed for an assault charge against Northwest's volunteer assistant football coach Justin Watson.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools

The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE

