Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO