Washington Examiner
Loudoun County parents speak on transgender policy at school board meeting
(The Center Square) – Some Loudoun County parents are urging the school board to adopt the new transgender guidance issued by the Virginia Department of Education, but others want the board to ignore the state mandate. At a Loudoun County School Board meeting, parents spoke during the public comment...
Ocean City Today
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County Schools puts teachers through new ‘Equity Dialogue’ training
Fairfax County Public Schools this week required staff to go through new teacher training to learn “Culturally Responsive and Equitable Teaching Practices,” including “New Nation” fourth-grade social studies curriculum that asks students: “Did our founders and founding documents protect liberty or slavery?”. In addition, one...
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools
An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. schools to repurpose some snow days for virtual learning
In case of inclement weather, students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will not have to miss too many days of school this year. But don’t despair kids, there will still be snow days. The Maryland State Department of Education gave Prince George’s County Public Schools permission to replace...
alxnow.com
With enrollment increase, Alexandria needs more middle school space
Alexandria leaders agree that the city either needs to expand its aging middle schools or completely build a new one. There are now 15,700 students within Alexandria City Public Schools, and roughy 2,000 more students are expected by 2024. That puts the city in a tricky position, as 10 ACPS schools are more than 70 years old and need continual maintenance, and a surge in elementary school kids means that Alexandria needs more middle school space.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools audit finds widespread inequality in education
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Public Schools released the findings of a two-year internal review Tuesday, revealing what many say they already knew: MCPS works for some students — but not all. The report shows students of color and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds aren't getting the same...
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Medical Center Earns Certification in Breakthrough Stroke Treatment from The Joint Commission
Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center has earned national certification for mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive surgical treatment for stroke that studies show can improve outcomes for many patients. Shady Grove Medical Center attained Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification from The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stoke Association. To earn the certification, Shady Grove met high standards for providing thrombectomy and caring for patients after the procedure.
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County parents weigh in on Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policies
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents at Tuesday night's Loudoun County School Board meeting want board members to hear them out. They say the way schools handle transgender policies in the school district should be reconsidered. "Children are not born in the wrong body. Get out of their heads," one parent...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent questioned about football fight
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - FOX 5 has been working to get answers following the fight that broke out at the Gaithersburg – Northwest High School football game last month. North West's head coach Travis Hawkins was arrested, and accused of assaulting Gaithersburg's Athletic Director William Gant. And FOX 5 also confirmed Gant filed for an assault charge against Northwest's volunteer assistant football coach Justin Watson.
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
