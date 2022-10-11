Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
How to Apply for a Fiancé VisaJerri CruzHouston, TX
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: October 20 to 23, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 14 - 16: Events, festivals, concerts & more
HOUSTON - Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!. Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival. The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd...
Thrillist
The Best Sports Bars in Houston
With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
#stallionnightlive | Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion to host and musical guest on ‘hot girl’ “SNL”
Megan Thee Stallion is hosting SNL this weekend #stallionnightlive
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Kenny & Ziggy's brings a taste of New York to Houston!
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen is a classic deli in the heart of Houston's Uptown.
365thingsinhouston.com
Step into Jorge Pardo’s colorful Folly on the UH Main Campus
Immerse yourself in Houston’s latest public art installation, Folly, created by Mexico-based, Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo in the heart of University of Houston’s Wilhelmina’s Grove through December 2023. Inspired by a garden folly—a decorative structure meant for delight rather than function—Folly blurs the lines between art, architecture,...
Tacos y Más: When Mexican food and barbecue worlds united in Monterrey
Texas pitmasters flocked to Mexico to join taqueros in the city's first-ever BBQ festival.
RELATED PEOPLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your calendars with fall family fun in Sugar Land
Make the most of the amazing weather at events, attractions, and other options for fall family fun in Sugar Land this season. From an adventure to a far away fantasy land of wonder to a musical embrace from the most beloved magical family of 2022—not mention Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, a live tribute to a living country legend, and more—Sugar Land is packed with plenty to do for kids of all ages this season.
papercitymag.com
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Rally with Astros fans for food specials & playoff watch parties in Houston
Swing by bars, restaurants and Minute Maid itself to party it up with ‘Stros diehards for every game of the 2022 MLB postseason. Astros fans know that October brings postseason baseball to H-Town, and many of the city’s popular bars, breweries and restaurants are popping up with watch party plans, where you can catch all the action with fellow fanatics and enjoy specials during the game and all month long.
Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays
HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
The Scary Abandoned Houston Astrodome In TX Is Worth a Sneak Peek
There are some people who wonder about what an abandoned Astrodome would turn out like. If you're wondering what Houston Astrodome looks like after being abandoned all these years and stop what you're doing. So instead you taking the wrap for letting your curiosity get the best of you, just...
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyperallergic
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward
“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
Comments / 0