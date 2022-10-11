ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: October 20 to 23, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

The Best Sports Bars in Houston

With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Step into Jorge Pardo’s colorful Folly on the UH Main Campus

Immerse yourself in Houston’s latest public art installation, Folly, created by Mexico-based, Cuban-American artist Jorge Pardo in the heart of University of Houston’s Wilhelmina’s Grove through December 2023. Inspired by a garden folly—a decorative structure meant for delight rather than function—Folly blurs the lines between art, architecture,...
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Will Sparks
365thingsinhouston.com

Fill your calendars with fall family fun in Sugar Land

Make the most of the amazing weather at events, attractions, and other options for fall family fun in Sugar Land this season. From an adventure to a far away fantasy land of wonder to a musical embrace from the most beloved magical family of 2022—not mention Halloween, Dia de los Muertos, a live tribute to a living country legend, and more—Sugar Land is packed with plenty to do for kids of all ages this season.
SUGAR LAND, TX
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Rally with Astros fans for food specials & playoff watch parties in Houston

Swing by bars, restaurants and Minute Maid itself to party it up with ‘Stros diehards for every game of the 2022 MLB postseason. Astros fans know that October brings postseason baseball to H-Town, and many of the city’s popular bars, breweries and restaurants are popping up with watch party plans, where you can catch all the action with fellow fanatics and enjoy specials during the game and all month long.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays

HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
HOUSTON, TX
Arts
Arts
Travel
Travel
Hyperallergic

The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck

Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
HOUSTON, TX

