Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Karl forms over the Bay of Campeche

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl. — The "Buresh Bottom Line": Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

NO IMPACTS from Karl for Jacksonville/NE Fl./ SE Ga....

Recap on Julia:

Was upgraded from a tropical depression #13 Thu. night... then to tropical storm “Julia” Fri. morning... & to a hurricane Sat. evening followed by a landfall on the Nicaraguan coast early Sunday. Its “leftovers” - combined with a surface trough of low pressure - are meandering off the Pacific coast of Mexico with at least some potential for reorganization if the system manages to stay offshore.

If the disturbance develops & becomes a tropical storm, the storm would get a new name.

Meanwhile, “disturbed” weather - strong convection - continues over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico) & was upgraded to tropical storm “Karl” late Tue. afternoon. A fairly strong trough of low pressure will move into the Eastern U.S. later this week helping to push a seasonally strong cold front that will sweep across the Southeast U.S. & fairly deep into the Gulf & SW Atlantic by Fri./Sat. Forecast models - & the official NHC forecast - have recently shown that the disturbance may be missed by the upper level trough. So, the disturbance will likely meander - or drift westward - over the Bay of Campeche for a rather extended period of time. Shear looks to be fairly strong - not to mention proximity to land - in the longer term so the greatest window for development is in the short term with less than ideal conditions by the weekend into next week.... it would appear. All indications are that Karl will impact the upper north central coast of Mexico Thu. into Fri. If accurate, there will be few if any impacts to the U.S. gulf coast.

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

October origins:

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

Wind shear:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

2022 names..... “Lisa” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

The East Pacific:

West Pacific:

Global tropical activity:

