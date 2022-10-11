ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Woman charged with bias-motivated assault in Waite Park

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WAITE PARK, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions, court documents say.

Alyssa Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.

Holmberg yelled racist remarks about Somali people, including those on the police force, according to the criminal complaint.

A girl in the family who called 911 said Holmberg said she hated Somalis and screamed that was going to kill her and her family. Holmberg threw an object at the girl and left briefly before returning.

Authorities said police arrived to see Holmberg chasing a man. The man told police he was walking on the sidewalk near the apartment building when Holmberg shouted “Somali, move!” She allegedly threw a bottle of salsa and hit him in the back.

Officers eventually caught Holmberg and started to handcuff her. She said she was irate about Somalis being on the police force and kicked one officer and called her vulgar names. Holmberg is charged with assaulting an officer.

Holmberg made her first court appearance Tuesday morning. Her bail was set at $50,000 without conditions or $5,000 with conditions. It’s not clear if she has an attorney.

The Associated Press

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels, locked in a tight race with implications on the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state, were scheduled to meet Friday for their one and only debate. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race a referendum on abortion rights, while Michels has largely focused on crime. Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction firm, argues that Evers has failed to improve schools, control crime or open the state fast enough during the COVID-19 pandemic. Evers contends that democracy itself is on the line in the race and a Michels victory would result in massive changes most voters would oppose.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (zero, four, six; Fireball: five) (one, two, four, four; Fireball: five)
The Associated Press

Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Erec Isaacson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, where Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation, said in a statement Friday that the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague, Ben Stevens.” Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
NewsBreak
The Associated Press

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. One candidate has spent more money than any other gubernatorial nominee ever in Pennsylvania, and the other has spent less than any other major party nominee in at least the past two decades. The money raised by Shapiro has enabled him to run TV ads every day dating to April, helping him lead in polling since the race began. In recent days, Mastriano began running his first TV ad since he won the GOP primary in May, even as he complains that the national party isn’t coming to his help. Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but he also acknowledges that he is being hammered in the race for donations.
The Associated Press

NC government says over $2.5M spent on mansion repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state government has spent roughly $2.5 million on Executive Mansion repairs during Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure -- expenses that a state official said were needed for critical safety, security and other upkeep for the over 130-year-old building. The Department of Administration, which...
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
The Associated Press

Abortion, inflation top candidates’ platforms in CD6 race

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s only open congressional seat has featured some buzzwords spoken by candidates on both sides: extreme and the American dream. Republican Juan Ciscomani says he’s living the American dream as an immigrant whose family came to the U.S. from Hermosillo, Mexico, when he was a boy and became naturalized U.S. citizens. Democrat Kirsten Engel says she’s trying to renew the American dream by fighting against a pre-statehood law that bans abortions and denies women reproductive freedom.
The Associated Press

