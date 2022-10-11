Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Health department looks at high schoolers' mental health, substance use
The Rhode Island Department of Health’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey is selected at random high schools in the state every two years. This past year, more than 1,700 high school students responded, and the results are mixed. In 2019, 49% of students reported that they had e-vaped at least...
Turnto10.com
CDC raises COVID community levels to 'medium' for all Rhode Island counties
(WJAR) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention raised the COVID-19 community levels to "medium," in all five Rhode Island counties. With the exception of Newport County which was already at a "medium" level, the other four counties were previously in the "low" risk category. The CDC also...
Turnto10.com
Police say incident that prompted lockdown at Ponaganset High School was 'unfounded'
(WJAR) — Glocester police said Friday that a lockdown at Ponaganset High School has been lifted. Police said on social media that school administrators received information at about 8 a.m. that required the school to go into a lockdown. "The incident was investigated and deemed to be unfounded," police...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
Turnto10.com
Background and boxing figure in new ads from McKee, Kalus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — New political ads hit the airwaves in the Rhode Island governor’s race Thursday. One from Democrat incumbent Dan McKee has various people questioning where Republican challenger Ashley Kalus is from, with people on screen saying:. “Has she ever had a hot wiener or a...
Turnto10.com
Attorney general candidate Charles Calenda talks truck tolls on '10 News Conference'
Charles Calenda is a Republican running for attorney general of Rhode Island. Calenda says he would not pursue an appeal of the ruling that ended truck tolls. He also talks about COVID executive orders and vaccine mandates.
Turnto10.com
Displaced animals from Hurricane Ian flown to New England
(WJAR) — More animals impacted by Hurricane Ian arrived to New England on Wednesday. The 31 cats and nine dogs were transported from Florida and arrived by plane at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are...
Turnto10.com
Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl meet in first debate in Massachusetts governor's race
NEEDHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — It didn’t take long for Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to point out that former Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl is Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor, claiming Diehl is extreme and dangerous for Massachusetts. The two candidates for Massachusetts governor squared off...
Turnto10.com
1 dead in Glocester crash involving dump truck, 2 cars
One person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck and two cars in Glocester on Friday. Police said the driver of a Subaru crossed the line and hit into a dump truck. A tire then flew off the dump truck and hit a Honda SUV. Police told NBC...
Turnto10.com
Heavy rain and gusty winds to impact Southern New England
Light rain showers moving through the region this afternoon are just an appetizer to what is to come late Thursday and into Friday. Rain is expected to intensify as a strong cold front pushes into the northeast. Storm Team 10 has called for a Weather Alert Day Thursday night because this frontal boundary will produce heavy rain at times and also strong wind gusts.
