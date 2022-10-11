ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Turnto10.com

Smithfield police chief explains why department passed on body cameras

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Out of all of the cities and towns in the state of Rhode Island, only one police department didn’t join the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. Smithfield Police Chief Richard Saint Sauveur said the department isn’t obligated to join the program. He said an internal investigation showed the program isn’t necessary because his department is transparent and has a great relationship with the community.
SMITHFIELD, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
Society
Turnto10.com

Background and boxing figure in new ads from McKee, Kalus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — New political ads hit the airwaves in the Rhode Island governor’s race Thursday. One from Democrat incumbent Dan McKee has various people questioning where Republican challenger Ashley Kalus is from, with people on screen saying:. “Has she ever had a hot wiener or a...
ELECTIONS
Turnto10.com

Displaced animals from Hurricane Ian flown to New England

(WJAR) — More animals impacted by Hurricane Ian arrived to New England on Wednesday. The 31 cats and nine dogs were transported from Florida and arrived by plane at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Gender Dysphoria#Racism#Montgomery County Public#Mcps#Pride Alliance
Turnto10.com

1 dead in Glocester crash involving dump truck, 2 cars

One person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck and two cars in Glocester on Friday. Police said the driver of a Subaru crossed the line and hit into a dump truck. A tire then flew off the dump truck and hit a Honda SUV. Police told NBC...
GLOCESTER, RI
Turnto10.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds to impact Southern New England

Light rain showers moving through the region this afternoon are just an appetizer to what is to come late Thursday and into Friday. Rain is expected to intensify as a strong cold front pushes into the northeast. Storm Team 10 has called for a Weather Alert Day Thursday night because this frontal boundary will produce heavy rain at times and also strong wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy