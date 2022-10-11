ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Body cam reportedly shows Ohio officer stabbed in neck by mental patient

DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC/WHIO/CNN Newsource) - Recently-released body cam video reportedly shows the moment an Ohio police officer was attacked by a mental patient. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The Dayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman apparently told responding officers...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Man found shot in Evanston home

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Protesters demand extra time, $3,000 payments for Victoria Square tenants

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) – As the Oct. 31 move-out deadline approaches for Victoria Square residents, protesters unveiled new demands for the apartment complex’s owner. They gathered Friday afternoon on Geier Esplanade, near the offices of Sunset Property Solutions. “It’s a small building, and we know that they can...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miami University students create first all-student BLINK installation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hanke building on Main Street has a projection made by Miami University students. This makes it the first-ever all-student installation at BLINK. Their ability to get this project done while balancing everything else a student has on their plate makes it remarkable. Over a dozen Miami students in the emerging technology in business and design major have been burning the candle at both ends for months, and now, they have seen their hard work for the first time. Their cheers echoed through the streets when they watched it successfully for the first time through on Thursday.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Police identify victim shot after Hamilton crash and suspect killed by police

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - We're getting a deeper look into a crash that turned into a deadly shooting and a violent confrontation with Hamilton Police this weekend. Dash cam footage shows the scene on Fairgrove Avenue Saturday near the Marathon gas station. A crash report says Sidney Printup and Stephaun Jones, both 25, were driving together when their car crashed.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

What you need to know ahead of BLINK kickoff Thursday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- BLINK is officially back in Cincinnati on Thursday, all of the fun will start with a parade that will pass Fountain Square. During BLINK weekend, more than 100 light installations will be on display in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The festival drew in more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Asianati Night Market will be part of BLINK

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are making your BLINK bucket list, this definitely a must-see. The Asianati Night Market is the perfect recipe of food, culture, and light. Sam Burke from Asianati, and Chef Kim from Neko Sushi talk about the event.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy are all ready for families!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of animals -- like Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy -- ready to find their new homes and families. Caesar is a Maltese-mix and he is three years old. He's full of energy, but also loves to lay on laps. Heidi, a seven-month-old Terrier-mix,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
BLUE ASH, OH

