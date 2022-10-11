Read full article on original website
WKRC
Body cam reportedly shows Ohio officer stabbed in neck by mental patient
DAYTON, Ohio (WKRC/WHIO/CNN Newsource) - Recently-released body cam video reportedly shows the moment an Ohio police officer was attacked by a mental patient. WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing. The Dayton Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 3 p.m. Thursday. A woman apparently told responding officers...
Man found shot in Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
One dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue just before 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene. Police have not said if they have any suspects at...
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
'It should be criminal': NKY woman hit with $565 rent increase
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) – Tenants at a Northern Kentucky apartment complex will have to fork over hundreds of dollars more per month to stay in their apartments. One woman says she received an email from The Farm Apartments at Taylor Mill. The email said that her rent, $1,050...
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
Golden Alert cancelled for missing Northern Kentucky woman
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a Golden Alert for a Northern Kentucky woman last seen Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says 60-year-old Lisa Haberer of Hebron was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Edgewood. Haberer was wearing dark leggings, tennis shoes and a plain, dark-colored sweatshirt.
Protesters demand extra time, $3,000 payments for Victoria Square tenants
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) – As the Oct. 31 move-out deadline approaches for Victoria Square residents, protesters unveiled new demands for the apartment complex’s owner. They gathered Friday afternoon on Geier Esplanade, near the offices of Sunset Property Solutions. “It’s a small building, and we know that they can...
Miami University students create first all-student BLINK installation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hanke building on Main Street has a projection made by Miami University students. This makes it the first-ever all-student installation at BLINK. Their ability to get this project done while balancing everything else a student has on their plate makes it remarkable. Over a dozen Miami students in the emerging technology in business and design major have been burning the candle at both ends for months, and now, they have seen their hard work for the first time. Their cheers echoed through the streets when they watched it successfully for the first time through on Thursday.
Grippo's recalls some of its chips due to 'cleaning issues' at the plant
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Grippo's is recalling some of its potato chiops. The Colerain Township company is voluntarily recalling 24-count snack packs of its bar-b-q flavored chips. The packages have a use by date of january 16, 2023. The product codes fall between:. 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35...
Boone County comes to the rescue after thefts at Devou disc golf course
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A brand new disc golf course that was shut down after thieves stole a majority of baskets reopened at Devou Park. Covington officials said 12-hole baskets were stolen overnight into Wednesday morning. A 13th basket was destroyed. The disc golf course just opened on Oct. 8....
Police identify victim shot after Hamilton crash and suspect killed by police
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - We're getting a deeper look into a crash that turned into a deadly shooting and a violent confrontation with Hamilton Police this weekend. Dash cam footage shows the scene on Fairgrove Avenue Saturday near the Marathon gas station. A crash report says Sidney Printup and Stephaun Jones, both 25, were driving together when their car crashed.
Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
Hamilton County Crime Lab drug testing error leads to audit of 6 months of drug cases
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - An error in drug testing at the Hamilton County Crime Lab has triggered an audit of six months worth of drug cases. The lab is in a new building in Blue Ash that opened in 2021. The review is because of an inaccurate test in a drug possession case from September 2021.
What you need to know ahead of BLINK kickoff Thursday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- BLINK is officially back in Cincinnati on Thursday, all of the fun will start with a parade that will pass Fountain Square. During BLINK weekend, more than 100 light installations will be on display in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The festival drew in more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019.
Gurpreet Singh Trial: Singh's former mistress testifies about relationship
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The man on trial for killing his wife and in-laws in 2019 watched his former mistress take the stand Friday. The jury also heard the 911 call from the night of the murders. That 911 call lasts 11 minutes in total. Most of it was unintelligible,...
LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
Asianati Night Market will be part of BLINK
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are making your BLINK bucket list, this definitely a must-see. The Asianati Night Market is the perfect recipe of food, culture, and light. Sam Burke from Asianati, and Chef Kim from Neko Sushi talk about the event.
Adopt-a-Pet: Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy are all ready for families!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati has plenty of animals -- like Caesar, Heidi, and Tommy -- ready to find their new homes and families. Caesar is a Maltese-mix and he is three years old. He's full of energy, but also loves to lay on laps. Heidi, a seven-month-old Terrier-mix,...
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
