Users Are Building Their Own AI-Powered Alternatives to Amazon’s Ring Cameras
Tired of annoying walled gardens and widespread privacy abuses, a growing number of consumers are building their own alternatives to Amazon’s home surveillance system, Ring. In many instances, the home-rolled solutions have most or all of the benefits of Ring—but without being owned and controlled by one of the largest and creepiest megacorporations on the planet.
Amazon Workers at California Air Hub Are Ready to Strike
Workers at KSBD, a major Amazon air hub in San Bernardino, California, announced on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 14. Workers say they gave Amazon until this past Monday to meet their demands, and that the company had instead responded with “intimidation, threats & retaliation.”. Rex...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
A Family Rented Their RV to the QAnon Queen. She Won’t Give It Back.
The so-called QAnon Queen of Canada won’t return an RV she rented for her convoy, despite the owners asking for it back after she voided the contract and cost them thousands of dollars. The group, led by self-anointed “Queen” Romana Didulo, isn’t answering the owners’ requests to return the...
CYBER: Inflection Is the Background Check Company Making Decisions for Uber and Airbnb
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Apps have made our life so convenient haven’t they? With the push of a button you can order Postmates, book an Airbnb, or even call an Uber. But what happens when the apps stop taking your calls? What happens when they shut you out completely?
Workers Say Amazon Is Punishing Them for Observing Union Vote
Amazon’s ALB1 warehouse near Albany, New York, began its union election process on Wednesday. In a total of eight polling sessions through next Monday, workers will have the chance to vote on whether ALB1 will join the Amazon Labor Union and become the second Amazon warehouse to unionize. But...
Sci-Fi Reddit Community Bans AI-Art for Being 'Low Effort' Posting
Several artistic communities and platforms that host user-generated content have taken a stand against AI-generated artworks in recent weeks. Animation site Newgrounds, art site Inkblot, and furry fandom art platform Fur Affinity have all announced bans on art made with generative systems like DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, and Midjourney. But as...
Stop Fantasising About Living on a Houseboat
“There have been moments where I’ve just burst into tears on the tube because all I want to do is go home, have a bath, and go to bed.” Instead, 24-year-old teacher Clare Hayhurst, who wishes to be referred to by a pseudonym as “canal folk can get territorial online”, was faced with finishing work at school, only to begin her evenings renovating her house boat and reading The 12-Volt Bible – the beginner’s guide to electrical systems.
