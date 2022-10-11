Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has LostThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Arrest made in Benton Tyndall Park shooting
BENTON, Ark. — Update: 49-year-old Tonya Richard of Benton turned herself in on October 7 on the warrant stemming from a shooting at Tyndall Park on September 20. Officers with the Benton Police Department were called to Tyndall Park's East entrance on September 20 for reports of shots fired that were the result of a "disturbance" among several people.
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
Police team up with fair staff to make the State Fair safer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state fair is back in town with all of the fried food, games, and rides anyone could ask for— aside from the fun though, there are a lot of people working to make sure everyone stays safe this season. Major Troy Ellison with...
KATV
'It's sickening:' NLR families who lost their homes, loved ones in apt fire file lawsuit
North Little Rock (KATV) — After a fire claimed the lives of three people at Shorter College Gardens Apartments more than a week ago, families of those victims and people who lost their homes are speaking out. On Thursday, Terris C. Harris with the Cochran Firm filed a lawsuit...
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
Cleburne County deputies make arrest in deadly September shooting
Authorities in Cleburne County said a 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting death.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
“I’m broken” Little Rock family in agony after brother dies in Wednesday afternoon shooting
Emotions are running high as three sisters mourn the loss of their brother, Barry Campbell who was shot and killed earlier this week in Little Rock.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
Police investigating alleged firearm incident at Mount Vernon-Enola High School
MOUNT VERNON, Arkansas — On the afternoon of Thursday, October 13, deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office were made aware of an alleged incident involving a firearm on Mount Vernon-Enola High School property. The school district has released a statement via emails to students, parents, and individuals subscribed...
Police looking to ID person in connection with deadly Little Rock shooting
Police in Little Rock are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who detectives say may be connected to a Wednesday shooting that left one dead.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor
As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders.
Legal action taken against North Little Rock apartment after fire
The fire took place at Shorter College Gardens Apartment on October 4th, North Little Rock Fire Department confirmed three people were killed and multiple families were left displaced.
Benton police search for missing man experiencing potential mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing man who may be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory may be near Lake Winona in Paron driving either a white Kia Soul or red Pontiac Grand Prix with a license plate of AE162F.
