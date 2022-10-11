EA Sports released “NHL 23” on Friday and there are a lot of new features. The biggest new addition is that women will be featured in the game for the first time in the 30-plus years the video game has been around. Players from the IIHF women’s national team can be chosen to play in the Hockey Ultimate Team — which is a part of the game that is focused on collecting cards.

