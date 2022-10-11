Read full article on original website
Bruins Dealt Injury In Season Opener With Jake DeBrusk’s Early Exit
The Boston Bruins started the campaign on the right note with a 5-2 road win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Capital One Arena, but it wasn’t all good vibes coming out of their season-opening victory. Already dealing with injuries to stars Charlie McAvoy and Brad Marchand while...
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Are These Leaked Photos Of Celtics’ New ‘City Edition’ Jerseys?
The Celtics will open a new NBA year next Tuesday, and it looks like Boston will debut a new look at some point in the 2022-23 season. The NBA has opened up the creativity with teams unveiling “City Edition” jerseys. Some franchises have been more creative than others in trying to represent the franchise and its respective history or culture.
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings
The Bruins return home Saturday night when they welcome the Coyotes to TD Garden. Boston is fresh off a season-opening win against the Washington Capitals while Arizona looks to bounce back from a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Bruins lineup will look a little different than Wednesday. Jake...
Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros
The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
Red Sox World Series champion thinks Boston will ‘regret’ Carlos Correa contract
If the Boston Red Sox don’t figure out a way to keep Xander Bogaerts, some fans would be happy if the team pursued Carlos Correa, instead. The 2021 Platinum Glove shortstop is reportedly planning to opt out of the lucrative short-term deal he signed with the Minnesota Twins just last season, in what many expected to happen anyway.
Wild Play Has Bears Come Up Mere Inches Short Of Beating Commanders
Al Pacino told everyone it’s a game of inches, and it played out that way in the waning seconds Thursday night for the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders at Solider Field. Trailing 12-7 with 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal from Washington’s four-yard line...
Mark Stone May Miss Saturdays Tilt With Vegas
Mark Stone is questionable to play Saturday for the Vegas Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. The Golden Knights haven’t stated the exact nature of the injury, but Stone suffered it while getting hit with a shot during their 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Stone was held scoreless in that contest but did score the game-winning goal in the season opener on Tuesday versus the Los Angeles Kings.
Jeremy Swayman ‘Can’t Wait’ To Start For Bruins In Home Opener
Jeremy Swayman will make his 2022-23 debut when he starts between the pipes for the Bruins on Saturday. Boston head coach Jim Montgomery named Swayman the goalie for the home opener after Linus Ullmark started the Bruins’ season-opening win against the Washington Capitals and made 33 saves. This will...
Why Malcolm Brogdon Chose Celtics Over These Teams During Offseason
Malcolm Brogdon had several other trade destination options to weigh before joining the Boston Celtics. During the offseason, Brogdon revealed the Indiana Pacers provided the 29-year-old with flexibility during the trade discussions which evidently landed him in Boston — after spending three seasons with the Pacers which featured just one playoff run in 2020.
Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Ahead Of Season Opener
Over the last 10 seasons, the Boston Bruins have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals twice, but each time they didn’t come away with the coveted hardware. The Bruins might be armed with more motivation this season to get their hands on Lord Stanley, but it could be an uphill battle to get in a position to have that sizable opportunity.
‘NHL 23’ Will Feature IIHF Women Hockey Players For First Time
EA Sports released “NHL 23” on Friday and there are a lot of new features. The biggest new addition is that women will be featured in the game for the first time in the 30-plus years the video game has been around. Players from the IIHF women’s national team can be chosen to play in the Hockey Ultimate Team — which is a part of the game that is focused on collecting cards.
Jim Montgomery Has Made Strong Early Impression On Bruins Players
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman first met Jim Montgomery when he was a freshman in college at the University of Maine. Montgomery starred for the Black Bears as well during his playing career and took a visit to the campus in January of 2018 with the program celebrating the 40th anniversary of Alfond Arena.
Matt Grzelcyk On Brink Of Return To Bruins After Shoulder Surgery
Matt Grzelcyk is inching closer toward a return for the Bruins. The defenseman underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was slated to be sidelined through the first month of Boston’s 2022-23 season. But Grzelcyk has been “ahead of schedule” and shed his no-contact practice jersey earlier this month during training camp.
Jim Montgomery Reflects On First Win At Helm Of Bruins
Jim Montgomery left Wednesday’s 5-2 season-opening win for the Boston Bruins over the Washington Capitals with a souvenir. The first-year coach left with the game puck in hand, a special memento to commemorate his first win behind Boston’s bench. “I did. An honor,” Montgomery told reporters, as seen...
Former Celtic Gordon Hayward Unveils Terrible New Haircut
Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had quite the glowup from college to the NBA. But now it seems the 32-year-old is trending in the other direction, thanks to an astonishingly bad haircut. Hayward, who transformed from a typical-looking college student to that of a Hollywood heartthrob when he was...
Celtics’ Grant Williams Breaks Down Wild Jayson Tatum Ejection
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum made an early exit during the preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. During the third quarter, Tatum received his second technical foul from the officials after committing a common foul on Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Tatum, who was displeased with the call, waved his arm in a disapproving fashion toward one of the officials, earning himself an early exit from the contest, as seen in Sportscenter video.
Celtics Dodge Injury Bullets To Two Key Guards In Preseason Finale
The Boston Celtics had two hold-your-breath type moments in their preseason finale Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Both dealt with injuries as Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return for the second half of a 137-134 overtime loss due to right leg soreness while Marcus Smart tweaked his groin late in the contest.
NHL Preview: NESN ‘Experts’ Make Stanley Cup Picks For 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 NHL season is a few games in, but that won’t stop us from making some early predictions for who will be the next Stanley Cup champion. The Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to repeat at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook, but obviously there’s no guarantee they’ll hoist Lord Stanley once again in June. There are a lot of strong teams that will be in the hunt, and anything can happen when the playoffs roll around.
