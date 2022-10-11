Read full article on original website
Lakers will try bringing Russell Westbrook off bench in preseason finale
The Lakers will have Russell Westbrook come off the bench in their preseason finale against the Kings on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin, who say that lineup decision could carry over into the regular season, depending on how it goes. As ESPN’s duo explains,...
Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball
The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
Sixers sign, waive former first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya
The Sixers announced today that they’ve signed and waived free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer (Twitter link). The team also cut Aminu Mohammed, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week. Doumbouya, 21, was the No. 15 overall pick in the...
Rockets waive former No. 6 overall pick Willie Cauley-Stein, Pierria Henry
The Rockets have waived veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein and guard Pierria Henry, per veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. Both deals were non-guaranteed, so Cauley-Stein and Henry were long shots to make the opening night roster — because the Rockets are already at the regular season limit of 15 players on guaranteed standard contracts after officially waiving Derrick Favors.
Lakers' Matt Ryan, Celtics' Justin Jackson, Knicks' Ryan Arcidiacono earn roster spots
Lakers sharpshooter Matt Ryan will survive Saturday’s cuts and is on track to be part of the team’s opening night roster next week, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Ryan is one of a handful of players on non-guaranteed training camp contracts confirmed to be making their...
Hoops Rumors
Jazz waiving former first-round pick Cody Zeller
Cody Zeller won’t make Utah’s regular season roster, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that the Jazz are waiving the veteran center. Zeller fell victim to the roster crunch in Utah in part due to the nature of his contract. His minimum salary for 2022-23 is fully non-guaranteed, so the team won’t be on the hook for any dead money after cutting him.
Former first-round pick Noah Vonleh makes Celtics' roster
Big man Noah Vonleh has made the Celtics‘ regular season roster, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes (via Twitter), Vonleh’s contract will be non-guaranteed until January, so he’ll be paid on per-day basis until then. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported...
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo begins treatment for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo will undergo treatment in Atlanta after a brain tumor diagnosis, according to an announcement from the NBA.
Jordan Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M contract extension
The Warriors are finalizing a four-year rookie-scale extension with guard Jordan Poole, agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will be worth $140M, according to Wojnarowski, who says the two sides are completing the final details and are expected to have a formal agreement soon.
Warriors convert Ty Jerome's deal to two-way contract amid flurry of roster moves
The Warriors have made a series of roster moves in advance of the regular-season deadline, announcing that they’ve converted guard Ty Jerome and swingman Anthony Lamb to two-way contracts while waiving guards Jerome Robinson and Pat Spencer. All four players were in training camp on Exhibit 10 contracts, which...
Wolves pick up team options on Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels
The Timberwolves are picking up their 2023/24 team options on Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, reports Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (Twitter link). The news was expected since both players are key members of a rising Minnesota squad. Edwards will earn $13,534,817 in his fourth season, while McDaniels will make $3,901,399.
Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias To Exhibit 10 Deal
OCTOBER 14: Over two months after reaching a deal with Mathias, the Grizzlies have officially signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced today in a press release. In a pair of corresponding moves, the team waived E.J. Onu and Romeo Weems after having signed them earlier this week.
Pacers waive veterans Langston Galloway, Deividas Sirvydis
The Pacers have cut a pair of veterans from their preseason roster, announcing in a press release that they’ve placed guard Langston Galloway and swingman Deividas Sirvydis on waivers. In a series of corresponding moves, the team has completed its previously reported deals with forward Jermaine Samuels and guards...
Pistons expected to waive Kemba Walker
The Pistons will likely waive veteran guard Kemba Walker in the coming days in order to get their roster down to the regular-season limit of 15 players on standard contracts, according to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic (Twitter link). A four-time All-Star, Walker has seen...
Rockets to waive veteran center Derrick Favors
The Rockets plan to waive veteran big man Derrick Favors, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. As Charania notes, Houston still needed to make one more cut with 16 players on guaranteed standard contracts. Favors appears to be the odd man out, with Willie Cauley-Stein‘s non-guaranteed deal almost certain to follow.
Sixers Sign Aminu Mohammed To Exhibit 10 Contract
Undrafted Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed, who reached an agreement with the Sixers in June, has officially signed his Exhibit 10 contract with the team, according to RealGM’s NBA transaction log. Mohammed spent just one year in college, but made an impact for the Hoyas, averaging 13.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG,...
Nets Sign UNLV’s Donovan Williams To Exhibit 10 Deal
OCTOBER 12: The Nets have officially signed Williams, tweets Brian Lewis of The New York Post. JUNE 24: Donovan Williams has agreed to a contract with the Nets, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com tweets. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports (Twitter link). The 6’6” wing...
Ben Simmons on first game in front of Philadelphia fans: 'I can't wait to go there'
In an interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Ben Simmons said it felt “surreal” to be back on the court with the Nets this preseason after 16 months away from the game. After dealing with both physical and mental health issues, Simmons said he finally got to return to a place where he’s “comfortable.”
Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees
Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Árias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees
Bulls HC Billy Donovan: Still planning on tinkering with different lineup looks
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says he’s still tinkering with different lineup combinations and hasn’t decided which player will start at power forward, per Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. “Certainly, the rest of this week and going into next week, we’ll do that,” Donovan said when he...
Hoops Rumors
