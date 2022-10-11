ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Hornets waive four players, including LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets have trimmed their roster down to 16 players in advance of the regular season, announcing today in a press release that they’ve waived LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, and Ty-Shon Alexander. The older brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo has played for Charlotte’s Summer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Rockets waive former No. 6 overall pick Willie Cauley-Stein, Pierria Henry

The Rockets have waived veteran center Willie Cauley-Stein and guard Pierria Henry, per veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. Both deals were non-guaranteed, so Cauley-Stein and Henry were long shots to make the opening night roster — because the Rockets are already at the regular season limit of 15 players on guaranteed standard contracts after officially waiving Derrick Favors.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Jazz waiving former first-round pick Cody Zeller

Cody Zeller won’t make Utah’s regular season roster, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that the Jazz are waiving the veteran center. Zeller fell victim to the roster crunch in Utah in part due to the nature of his contract. His minimum salary for 2022-23 is fully non-guaranteed, so the team won’t be on the hook for any dead money after cutting him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hoops Rumors

Former first-round pick Noah Vonleh makes Celtics' roster

Big man Noah Vonleh has made the Celtics‘ regular season roster, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes (via Twitter), Vonleh’s contract will be non-guaranteed until January, so he’ll be paid on per-day basis until then. Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Lamelo Ball
Hoops Rumors

Wolves pick up team options on Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels

The Timberwolves are picking up their 2023/24 team options on Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, reports Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic (Twitter link). The news was expected since both players are key members of a rising Minnesota squad. Edwards will earn $13,534,817 in his fourth season, while McDaniels will make $3,901,399.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias To Exhibit 10 Deal

OCTOBER 14: Over two months after reaching a deal with Mathias, the Grizzlies have officially signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced today in a press release. In a pair of corresponding moves, the team waived E.J. Onu and Romeo Weems after having signed them earlier this week.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Sprain#Wizards#Hornets#Instreetclothes Com
Hoops Rumors

Pacers waive veterans Langston Galloway, Deividas Sirvydis

The Pacers have cut a pair of veterans from their preseason roster, announcing in a press release that they’ve placed guard Langston Galloway and swingman Deividas Sirvydis on waivers. In a series of corresponding moves, the team has completed its previously reported deals with forward Jermaine Samuels and guards...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoops Rumors

Pistons expected to waive Kemba Walker

The Pistons will likely waive veteran guard Kemba Walker in the coming days in order to get their roster down to the regular-season limit of 15 players on standard contracts, according to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic (Twitter link). A four-time All-Star, Walker has seen...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Rockets to waive veteran center Derrick Favors

The Rockets plan to waive veteran big man Derrick Favors, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. As Charania notes, Houston still needed to make one more cut with 16 players on guaranteed standard contracts. Favors appears to be the odd man out, with Willie Cauley-Stein‘s non-guaranteed deal almost certain to follow.
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Sixers Sign Aminu Mohammed To Exhibit 10 Contract

Undrafted Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed, who reached an agreement with the Sixers in June, has officially signed his Exhibit 10 contract with the team, according to RealGM’s NBA transaction log. Mohammed spent just one year in college, but made an impact for the Hoyas, averaging 13.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Nets Sign UNLV’s Donovan Williams To Exhibit 10 Deal

OCTOBER 12: The Nets have officially signed Williams, tweets Brian Lewis of The New York Post. JUNE 24: Donovan Williams has agreed to a contract with the Nets, Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com tweets. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors reports (Twitter link). The 6’6” wing...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy