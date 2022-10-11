Cody Zeller won’t make Utah’s regular season roster, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, who reports (via Twitter) that the Jazz are waiving the veteran center. Zeller fell victim to the roster crunch in Utah in part due to the nature of his contract. His minimum salary for 2022-23 is fully non-guaranteed, so the team won’t be on the hook for any dead money after cutting him.

