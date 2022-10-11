ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Absolutely
3d ago

Who we kidding here. You know slick Pete and daddy will make a donation to the Pillen campaign. Pillen will anoint Peter. Who says crime doesn’t pay.💰💰💰

3
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District heard from their candidates in a live, moderated debate at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas and their supporters gathered at the Omaha Press Club for the debate, moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. About 200 people were in attendance.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new poll shows Jim Pillen several points ahead of Carol Blood ahead of Nov. 8’s election for governor. Jim Pillen leads by 7 percentage points in the gubernatorial race, based on polling from Sept. 26-28. The polling shows Pillen at 48% and Blood...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska state Sen. Tom Brewer is heading back to Ukraine for another humanitarian mission. Brewer is a decorated retired Army colonel. He is a trained sniper, but it's Bibles, not bullets, he'll be bringing to the war zone. "For those being asked to go into combat,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — When you cast your ballot in this November's election, Nebraska election leaders said you can be sure its secure. Thursday night, Douglas County's election commissioner walked KETV through how they protect your vote. According to the Nebraska secretary of state, more than 160,000 early ballots...
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
