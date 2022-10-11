Read full article on original website
Absolutely
3d ago
Who we kidding here. You know slick Pete and daddy will make a donation to the Pillen campaign. Pillen will anoint Peter. Who says crime doesn’t pay.💰💰💰
WOWT
Election 2022: Abortion, Jan. 6 stances heat up Nebraska’s Dist. 2 Congressional debate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District heard from their candidates in a live, moderated debate at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas and their supporters gathered at the Omaha Press Club for the debate, moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. About 200 people were in attendance.
klkntv.com
Poll shows Pillen ahead of Blood in Nebraska gubernatorial race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new poll shows Jim Pillen several points ahead of Carol Blood ahead of Nov. 8’s election for governor. Jim Pillen leads by 7 percentage points in the gubernatorial race, based on polling from Sept. 26-28. The polling shows Pillen at 48% and Blood...
WOWT
Election 2022: First debate for Nebraska Congressional District two race
Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas are meeting at noon Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, for a debate at the Omaha Press Club moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. Election 2022: Bacon, Vargas debate issues. Updated: 12 hours ago. The debate Thursday afternoon was in...
KETV.com
Humanitarian mission taking Nebraska senator back to Ukraine
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska state Sen. Tom Brewer is heading back to Ukraine for another humanitarian mission. Brewer is a decorated retired Army colonel. He is a trained sniper, but it's Bibles, not bullets, he'll be bringing to the war zone. "For those being asked to go into combat,...
KETV.com
Election commissioner shows KETV how your vote is protected
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — When you cast your ballot in this November's election, Nebraska election leaders said you can be sure its secure. Thursday night, Douglas County's election commissioner walked KETV through how they protect your vote. According to the Nebraska secretary of state, more than 160,000 early ballots...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska First Lady endorses Pansing-Brooks in Congressional race
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s First Lady is once again backing the Democratic candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional District race in November, according to a video posted Wednesday. Suzanne Shore said in the endorsement that Patty Pansing-Brooks shares her passion for helping children, particularly disadvantaged youth. “From...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
coloradosun.com
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate hosted by CBS4/The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Here’s what we...
1011now.com
Poll: Rural Nebraskans pessimistic about economy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A survey of rural Nebraskans indicates most are pessimistic about the economy in the next year. Almost nine in ten people who responded to the poll expect higher inflation, higher gasoline or fuel prices, higher grocery prices and higher interest rates. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln press...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
klkntv.com
Federal funding will connect Nebraska Tribal community with broadband access
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Broadband access will soon be coming to the Tribal village of Winnebago, Nebraska thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. The Winnebago tribe is receiving over $35,000,000 in funding to build fiber infrastructure for the village’s 901 residents. Sen. Deb Fischer says this funding will...
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
iheart.com
Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
kios.org
Nebraska To Receive Millions In Highway Funding
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska is receiving millions of dollars in highway funding. The Federal Highway Administration announced yesterday that Nebraska will receive 442-million-dollars for fiscal year 2023. The money is part of nearly 60-billion-dollars being sent to states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Nebraska's funding will be distributed by the legislature and governor.
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
klkntv.com
Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
klkntv.com
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
KSNB Local4
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
