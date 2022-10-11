ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
WTVM

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
wtvy.com

State legislators hear how WRC&D’s grants benefit Wiregrass organizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development awards numerous grants to organizations in our community every year, thanks in part to state funding. Alabama legislators visited the non-profit on Thursday to personally hear from 2022 grant recipients. State Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative Paul Lee attended. Recipients...
WSFA

Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
wtvy.com

Dozens of emergency response teams training at Alabama Fire College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime. That’s why teams of first responders are in West Alabama right now training on disaster drills. The scenarios are not new. But some of the equipment or strategies to save lives could be. That’s why they take this emergency training so seriously. Full scale disaster response exercises are happening at the Alabama Fire College.
wdhn.com

J.R’s Lawnmower shop honored as one of Alabama’s best businesses

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—A mom-and-pop lawn and garden business in the western wiregrass has received. Alabama’s “Silver Retailer” of the year award for annual sales between five-and-20 Million dollars. For the last 36 years, Joe Richburg says if you want people to shop with your business, you...
105.1 The Block

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Praise 93.3

4 Simple Ways to Grow Your Alabama Church

Alabama churches are growing, and some are not. But how does a church grow in numbers? How does a church bring in visitors in the modern era? Plus how do we keep them coming to church during the post pandemic period and with the current climate. Here are some tips to help your church grow in Alabama and in any state.
wvtm13.com

Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
