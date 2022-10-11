Read full article on original website
Wiregrass area awarded $4.482 Million by Governor Ivey for community improvements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that she has awarded money to provide improvements in several Alabama towns, cities, and counties, including those here in and around the Wiregrass. According to a Thursday release from the Governor’s office, the money awarded through the Community Development Block Grants...
ABC 33/40 News
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
Florida charges against Spanevelo dropped in Cassie Carli case, but Alabama may take over
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Prosecutors in Florida have dropped charges against Marcus Spanevelo in the Cassie Carli case, court records show. However, a court document indicates authorities in Alabama may yet prosecute a case against Spanevelo in the disappearance and death of Carli. The trial of Spanevelo, who...
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Local organization to head to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow says prisoners...
State legislators hear how WRC&D’s grants benefit Wiregrass organizations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development awards numerous grants to organizations in our community every year, thanks in part to state funding. Alabama legislators visited the non-profit on Thursday to personally hear from 2022 grant recipients. State Senator Donnie Chesteen and Representative Paul Lee attended. Recipients...
Alabama man charged with recording children in bathroom in voyeurism case
An Alabama man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children.
Ivey announces improvement grants for North Alabama communities
On Thursday, Ivey announced $19.3 million for 49 towns, cities, and counties across the state in the form of community development block grants.
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Dozens of emergency response teams training at Alabama Fire College
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime. That’s why teams of first responders are in West Alabama right now training on disaster drills. The scenarios are not new. But some of the equipment or strategies to save lives could be. That’s why they take this emergency training so seriously. Full scale disaster response exercises are happening at the Alabama Fire College.
J.R’s Lawnmower shop honored as one of Alabama’s best businesses
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—A mom-and-pop lawn and garden business in the western wiregrass has received. Alabama’s “Silver Retailer” of the year award for annual sales between five-and-20 Million dollars. For the last 36 years, Joe Richburg says if you want people to shop with your business, you...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Angry trucker allegedly torched 25 tractor-trailers from California to Alabama
An angry trucker torched 25 tractor-trailers, including a half-dozen in San Bernardino County, during a cross-country, multiyear arson spree that caused $2 million in damages and exacted revenge on a company that helped put him in prison in 2018, alleges a criminal case unsealed late last week. Viorel Pricop, 64,...
Gulf rescue, water works, Ivey’s approval rating: Down in Alabama
The U.S. Coast Guard responded this week to a commercial tug boat that had picked up two boaters stranded on a raft in the Gulf of Mexico off the Alabama coast. The Alabama attorney general’s office has reportedly requested documents from the Birmingham Water Works Board. Kay Ivey wasn’t...
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
4 Simple Ways to Grow Your Alabama Church
Alabama churches are growing, and some are not. But how does a church grow in numbers? How does a church bring in visitors in the modern era? Plus how do we keep them coming to church during the post pandemic period and with the current climate. Here are some tips to help your church grow in Alabama and in any state.
Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
