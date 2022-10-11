ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opted out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

By JARED MCNETT jmcnett@siouxcityjournal.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates debate Sunday night

The three candidates competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate are participating Sunday night in their sole debate prior to Election Day. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee; Libertarian James Sceniak; and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., each confirmed they are attending the event sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hunting groups say Rosendale misfired on gun tax repeal

Pro gun, anti tax. The candidate who takes those positions in a Montana election usually avoids a lot of criticism, but not this year. Hunting groups and the firearms lobby are displeased with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for co-sponsoring a bill to kill the Pittman-Robertson Act, which has contributed $361 million to Montana wildlife restoration projects over its lifetime.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Woodbury County, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Elections
Woodbury County, IA
Elections
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Dewitt, IA
County
Woodbury County, IA
City
Lawton, IA
State
Nebraska State
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina Gov. Cooper receives $2.6 million, with the NCDLC as top donor

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), the governor received $2,631,856 in total contributions and spent $874,238 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 29, 2022. Cooper’s current term ends in 2025.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures

MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana ends first quarter with $118.2M in extra tax revenue

State tax collections remain well above expectations through the first quarter of Indiana’s new budget year. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $4.9 billion from July 1 to Sept. 30. That was $118.2 million, or 2.5%, more than predicted by the December...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts

BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Randy Feenstra
KPVI Newschannel 6

Here’s how much Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have raised in the race for Texas governor

In the November race for Texas governor, two prolific fundraisers are vying to be the chief executive of the state. Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who is seeking his third term in office, has reported huge fundraising hauls in the past, amassing staggering amounts of cash in his campaign coffers. However, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke reported raising $27.6 million from late February through June, which is the most a candidate for state office in Texas has ever raised in a single reporting period. Because Texas has no campaign finance contribution limits, it’s possible both candidates will accumulate and spend record-breaking amounts of campaign cash by November.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Iowa Pbs#Election Local#Iowa Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Gop#Republican#Democratic#Statehouse
KPVI Newschannel 6

MADD receives $210,000-plus highway safety grant

ATLANTA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced this week that the Georgia affiliate has received $212,245.94 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2023 grant year. MADD Georgia will use the funds to continue to offer educational programs for prevention and awareness of impaired driving and...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PHOTOS: 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation

The 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry and her court were presented in their costumes on Friday. The gowns, designed by Jacob A. Climer, were inspired by the 2022 festival theme “Empires of Enchantment.”. Check out our photos!
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car

Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri tennis concludes Day 2 of ITA Regional Championships

Missouri tennis' Inah and Mae Canete won their doubles match in the round of 32 as the Tigers competed in Day 2 of the ITA Regional Championships on Friday. The Canete sisters defeated Oklahoma State's Amber Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas 8-2 to advance to the round of 16 stage of the main draw. The duo will face another Oklahoma State team in Raquel Gonzalez and Alana Wolfberg at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy