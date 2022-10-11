Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opted out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

Read full article on original website
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa Congressional Candidates, and Siouxlanders Struggle to Fill Events
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The 1st District candidates lean into their core issues, debates past and future in the 2nd District, and Siouxlanders having trouble filling candidate events. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Indiana U.S. Senate candidates debate Sunday night
The three candidates competing for a six-year term representing Indiana in the U.S. Senate are participating Sunday night in their sole debate prior to Election Day. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee; Libertarian James Sceniak; and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., each confirmed they are attending the event sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.
Iowa has 167 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Iowa using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hunting groups say Rosendale misfired on gun tax repeal
Pro gun, anti tax. The candidate who takes those positions in a Montana election usually avoids a lot of criticism, but not this year. Hunting groups and the firearms lobby are displeased with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for co-sponsoring a bill to kill the Pittman-Robertson Act, which has contributed $361 million to Montana wildlife restoration projects over its lifetime.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper receives $2.6 million, with the NCDLC as top donor
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), the governor received $2,631,856 in total contributions and spent $874,238 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 29, 2022. Cooper’s current term ends in 2025.
Oregon voters to see 4 statewide measures
MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters across Oregon will be considering four statewide ballot measures in the Nov. 8 General Election. Two measures, 111 and 112, referred by the Legislature seek to amend the state’s constitution over health care and language regarding criminal punishment as referred by the Legislature. The...
Indiana ends first quarter with $118.2M in extra tax revenue
State tax collections remain well above expectations through the first quarter of Indiana’s new budget year. Data released Friday by the State Budget Agency show that Indiana took in $4.9 billion from July 1 to Sept. 30. That was $118.2 million, or 2.5%, more than predicted by the December...
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Nebraska using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Madigan’s House rules remain in place as Republicans demand change, accountability
(The Center Square) – Facing more corruption charges, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s House rules are still in place. Minority Republicans are urging the new speaker to address the issue. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, faces an additional corruption charge. Already facing 22 federal corruption...
Here’s how much Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have raised in the race for Texas governor
In the November race for Texas governor, two prolific fundraisers are vying to be the chief executive of the state. Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who is seeking his third term in office, has reported huge fundraising hauls in the past, amassing staggering amounts of cash in his campaign coffers. However, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke reported raising $27.6 million from late February through June, which is the most a candidate for state office in Texas has ever raised in a single reporting period. Because Texas has no campaign finance contribution limits, it’s possible both candidates will accumulate and spend record-breaking amounts of campaign cash by November.
Staffing shortages leave behavioral health services in Nebraska prisons 'at tipping point'
It’s acknowledged that a high percentage of the offenders who come into Nebraska’s prison system are dogged by mental health and behavioral health problems. Yet of 18 staff psychologist positions within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, only six are currently filled. And all three clinical psychiatrist positions are also open.
Tennessee announces $30M in law enforcement recruitment bonuses, $24M in basic training funding
(The Center Square) — Tennessee announced $24 million to cover increased expenses in law enforcement basic training and $30 million for recruitment bonuses for law enforcement on Friday. The announcement, regarding expenses included in this year's Tennessee budget, come after Gov. Bill Lee announced a $100 million violent crime...
MADD receives $210,000-plus highway safety grant
ATLANTA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving announced this week that the Georgia affiliate has received $212,245.94 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2023 grant year. MADD Georgia will use the funds to continue to offer educational programs for prevention and awareness of impaired driving and...
PHOTOS: 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation
The 89th Texas Rose Festival Queen Molly Louise Berry and her court were presented in their costumes on Friday. The gowns, designed by Jacob A. Climer, were inspired by the 2022 festival theme “Empires of Enchantment.”. Check out our photos!
Texas teen arrested near Grand Island, body found in trunk of car
Nebraska state troopers arrested a 17-year-old from Texas and found a woman’s body in the car he was driving after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon near Grand Island. The teenager, Tyler Roenz, was severely injured when the pursuit on Interstate 80 ended in a crash, according to law enforcement.
Fisherman say ending Alaska red and snow crab fishing will devastate families
(The Center Square) - Fishermen say a decision to close fishing of two types of Alaska crabs will devastate families who rely on the industry. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this week that fishing Bristol Bay red king crab would be closed for the second year in a row.
Missouri tennis concludes Day 2 of ITA Regional Championships
Missouri tennis' Inah and Mae Canete won their doubles match in the round of 32 as the Tigers competed in Day 2 of the ITA Regional Championships on Friday. The Canete sisters defeated Oklahoma State's Amber Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas 8-2 to advance to the round of 16 stage of the main draw. The duo will face another Oklahoma State team in Raquel Gonzalez and Alana Wolfberg at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
