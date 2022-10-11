ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

5-Year MAPS 4 Plan Presented To OKC City Council

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMEka_0iV3xrt600

The 5-year plan for improvement projects through MAPS 4 was presented to the Oklahoma City City Council on Tuesday.

In total, MAPS 4 project manager David Todd, expects $673 million in projects to be done over the next 5 years.

MAPS 4 is a debt-free program looking to raise more than a billion dollars over 8 years.

That funding comes through a temporary penny sales tax.

In total, MAPS 4 will fund 16 projects.

By 2027, Todd said he expects to see many of the projects completed.

On that list is the Family Justice Center by Palomar which will be a permanent location to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of abuse or trauma.

Venues like the Multipurpose Stadium and Fairgrounds Coliseum are also in the 5-year plan.

Todd also expects the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center to be completed in the time frame.

When it comes to sidewalks, bike lanes, trails and streetlights the plan lays out $65 million in completed projects.

“Be patient is what I ask,” said Todd. “Because this is a five-year plan, and we are starting to design a lot of these projects. It will be about another year before you see a lot of these coming out of the ground.”

The City Council also selected the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County to operate the future MAPS 4 youth centers.

Todd said 2 of the 4 centers will be completed in the next 5 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Development planned on Yukon ballfield property

Plans call for property that now houses a youth ballfield to be developed into four office/warehouse buildings. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Oct. 10th meeting, recommended approval of a planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat at 301 S Yukon Parkway. Applicant Shane Swearingen, of Yukon, is seeking City...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
KOCO

Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district

NORMAN, Okla. — The idea of improving downtown Norman by making it a business improvement district was shot down. The city said it’s no longer an option after the application was withdrawn. An email sent to Norman city officials was a formal request to withdraw the business improvement district application, ending their plans.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Okc City Council#The Family Justice Center#The Multipurpose Stadium#The City Council#Girls Club
wdnonline.com

Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy