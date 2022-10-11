ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 5

Related
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Coming Out Day#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Out Of The Closet#Texas A M#Racism#Lgbtqia#The Island University
KIII 3News

61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thebendmag.com

6 Pumpkin Patches in Corpus Christi

The arrival of pumpkin patches is a sure sign of the seasons changing. From wandering through the rows to find the perfect choice and taking family photos to carving jack-o-lanterns and roasting the seeds, nothing says fall quite like pumpkins. With a variety of options to choose from around town, here are six pumpkin patches to check out between now and Halloween.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KIII 3News

Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
PORT ARANSAS, TX
thebendmag.com

Table Talk: What’s New in the Coastal Bend Food & Drink World this October

The wait is over and the food is fresh, with Sandi’s Diner officially opening up their new doors at the Hamlin Shopping Center. Like stepping back in time, the restaurant is ready to serve classic diner meals with a vibe you can’t find anywhere else. Current hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3801 Staples St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
ROCKPORT, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy