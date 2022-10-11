Read full article on original website
American GI Forum honors local leaders with bus wrap for Hispanic Heritage Month
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month this year with the unveiling of a bus wrap that highlights the achievements of various Corpus Christi officials. The forum said the bus wrap will serve as a message of inspiration and motivation to local youth to...
TAMUK admissions and financial aid workshop to guide you to your future
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Kingsville is partnering up with Coastal Compass to help you apply for class, register and discover more information on scholarships and programs available to you. The event is taking place Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Coastal Compass at La Palmera Mall....
Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
CCISD, TABPHE counteract falling SAT, ACT scores with preparedness classes, tutoring
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Studying for the SAT and ACT can be overwhelming for students, and that's not including the TSI -- the 'Texas Success Initiative' Assessment, which determines a student's readiness for college-level coursework. ACT college admissions scores for the Class of 2022 hit their lowest point in...
Dancing queen! Leslie Adami snags second at Dancing with the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thirteen teams took part in the Real Men Wear Pink Dancing with the Coastal Bend event Thursday night at The Bay Jewel events center in Downtown Corpus Christi in order to raise money in the fight against breast cancer. 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami was one...
TAMUK criminal justice students get hands-on experience at Bishop PD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the face of a police retention crisis, the criminal justice program at Texas A&M University-Kingsville (TAMUK) is preparing a new generation of police officers with hands-on experience. This semester, three criminal justice interns from TAMUK are getting hands-on experience on what it's like to...
Medical ropes rescue competition being held on the Lexington
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rescue Competition was in Corpus Christi at the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay Friday for its 45th annual event. It’s a medical ropes rescue competition that was originally intended as a training event. It gives rescue teams the opportunity to come...
Jazz Fest organizers prepare to kick off the three-day annual event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers and musicians are dusting off their gear and preparing to head to Heritage Park in preparation of the annual Texas Jazz Fest. The three-day event is a tradition in the Coastal Bend. From Friday through Sunday, visitors can walk through Heritage Park in Downtown...
61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Knees: rouged. That jazz: all of it. 61 years' worth, to be exact. The Texas Jazz Festival will come home to the Coastal Bend this weekend for its 61st year, with events running from Oct. 14-16 at Downtown Corpus Christi's Heritage Park. Spanning a total...
6 Pumpkin Patches in Corpus Christi
The arrival of pumpkin patches is a sure sign of the seasons changing. From wandering through the rows to find the perfect choice and taking family photos to carving jack-o-lanterns and roasting the seeds, nothing says fall quite like pumpkins. With a variety of options to choose from around town, here are six pumpkin patches to check out between now and Halloween.
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic. The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.
Port A's new destination steward looks to avoid unruly visitors with education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marsha Dayon and her family have lived in Port Aransas for the last three years. "I live right between two short-term rentals here in Port A in a very busy part of town,” she said. “Sometimes a little bit of recklessness from the people. And when I say that, they come here, they're on vacation and sometimes that provides them opportunities to maybe to celebrate a little bit more than I would prefer my children to be around."
HHM: Why the city of Robstown call themselves 'Cotton Pickers'
But during this Hispanic heritage month, we visit the city of Robstown to tell us why people in the city are proud to call themselves "Cotton Pickers."
Table Talk: What’s New in the Coastal Bend Food & Drink World this October
The wait is over and the food is fresh, with Sandi’s Diner officially opening up their new doors at the Hamlin Shopping Center. Like stepping back in time, the restaurant is ready to serve classic diner meals with a vibe you can’t find anywhere else. Current hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3801 Staples St.
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
City council roundup: $7.2M allotted for libraries, streets, Art Center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved $2.3 million for repairs and improvements to the Arts Center of Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Improvements include renovations to both the structure’s exterior and interior. The project also aims to identify any potential leaks and solve water-intrusion issues...
Corpus Christi Fire Department receives donation of 100 smoke detectors for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) received a donation of 100 free smoke detectors from the Insurance Council of Texas. The gift was made in honor of the 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week, which runs this week from Oct.9-15 with the theme “fire won't wait, plan your escape.”
Expanding and rebranding: Popular kolache spot in downtown Corpus Christi getting new name, new location and new menu
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — October 15 marks the end of Hispanic heritage Month. In light of this, there is one local Hispanic business owner feeling gratitude as she enters a new era for her business. Ricci Neer grew up learning how to "measure with her heart" from her grandma....
Rockport-Fulton Seafair seeks volunteers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Seafair is underway in Rockport with more than 108 vendors and a carnival. There's even a car show, live music, and a 10-team gumbo cook off. While thousands are expected in the Seafair's 47th year, there are concerns about not having enough people...
