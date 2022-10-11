ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Fox 59

Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
LOGANSPORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Logansport Utilities: “State’s unfunded, mandated water/stormwater/sewer projects heighten need for water rates increase”

Upcoming projects required by the state have led the City of Logansport, its city council, and Logansport Utilities to consider future rate increases for water, wastewater, and stormwater. On September 27, 2022, the Logansport Utilities’ service board approved rate change resolutions. These resolutions will be forwarded to the city clerk...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.08 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana BMV considers closing West Lafayette branch

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is considering closing its West Lafayette branch at 720 Navajo St. Mayor John Dennis says the move doesn't make sense. The BMV added a West Lafayette branch two decades ago in anticipation of the city's growth. But now,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

The Ellsworth Apartments celebrates its grand opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette's newest apartment building is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at The Ellsworth Apartments Thursday morning. The five-story building has 97 apartment homes and 2000 square feet of commercial space. It's located at the southwest corner of 5th and South streets....
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Union Street now a one-way street in downtown Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Delphi has a new one-way street downtown. Just this week, Union Street was turned into a one-way street from Main Street to Front Street where drivers can only go southbound. Union Street between Franklin and Main Streets is northbound only. This allows...
DELPHI, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections

People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend. Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections. People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Crash leaves one dead and another injured in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A fatal car crash in Cass County has left one man dead and another injured. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that 66-year-old David Snyder of Russiaville was crossing the east-bound lanes of U.S. 24 when 56-year-old James Osburn struck his pick-up truck.
CASS COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Solid Waste to host E-Waste Day on Saturday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is your chance to get rid of those old electronics. The Tippecanoe County Solid Waste Management District and Tippecanoe Partnership for Water Quality will be hosting the bi-annual E-Waste Day at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. It allows people to drop off electronics such as TVs, computers, laptops, vacuum cleaners, printers, and more to be recycled instead of sending them to landfills.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

