Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
Fox 59
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
Elwood's old Carnegie Library under renovation, soon to be event venue
Once declared "A Marvel of Beauty" by The Elwood Daily Record, the Elwood Carnegie Library — one of hundreds funded and built by 19th-century industrialist Andrew Carnegie — was built in 1903.
casscountyonline.com
Logansport Utilities: “State’s unfunded, mandated water/stormwater/sewer projects heighten need for water rates increase”
Upcoming projects required by the state have led the City of Logansport, its city council, and Logansport Utilities to consider future rate increases for water, wastewater, and stormwater. On September 27, 2022, the Logansport Utilities’ service board approved rate change resolutions. These resolutions will be forwarded to the city clerk...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.08 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas...
WLFI.com
Indiana BMV considers closing West Lafayette branch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is considering closing its West Lafayette branch at 720 Navajo St. Mayor John Dennis says the move doesn't make sense. The BMV added a West Lafayette branch two decades ago in anticipation of the city's growth. But now,...
WLFI.com
The Ellsworth Apartments celebrates its grand opening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette's newest apartment building is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at The Ellsworth Apartments Thursday morning. The five-story building has 97 apartment homes and 2000 square feet of commercial space. It's located at the southwest corner of 5th and South streets....
WLFI.com
Union Street now a one-way street in downtown Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Delphi has a new one-way street downtown. Just this week, Union Street was turned into a one-way street from Main Street to Front Street where drivers can only go southbound. Union Street between Franklin and Main Streets is northbound only. This allows...
Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Lafayette’s Mayor Tony Roswarski on incentivizing remote workers to move into Lafayette
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Mayor Tony Roswarski discusses plans to attract remote workers to live and work in Lafayette. The city is following the lead of West Lafayette, which worked with Purdue University to bring remote workers there. The mayor discusses why the city is investing in bringing high-wage remote workers to the region.
WLFI.com
Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections
People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend. Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections. People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
WLFI.com
Crash leaves one dead and another injured in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A fatal car crash in Cass County has left one man dead and another injured. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that 66-year-old David Snyder of Russiaville was crossing the east-bound lanes of U.S. 24 when 56-year-old James Osburn struck his pick-up truck.
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Solid Waste to host E-Waste Day on Saturday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is your chance to get rid of those old electronics. The Tippecanoe County Solid Waste Management District and Tippecanoe Partnership for Water Quality will be hosting the bi-annual E-Waste Day at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds this weekend. It allows people to drop off electronics such as TVs, computers, laptops, vacuum cleaners, printers, and more to be recycled instead of sending them to landfills.
Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
WISH-TV
Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
Fox 59
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
WTHR
Dave Calabro gets pied in the face by Lebanon High School
"Kids these days!" Dave Calabro, moments after getting a pie to the face courtesy of Lebanon High School.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County EMS and Witham Health Services Offer EMT Basic Training Class
Boone County EMS Education in cooperation with Witham Health Services is presenting an EMT-Basic training class that will begin on November 3, 2022. Classes will be taught by Travis Stevens, NRP, PI, and Kasey Copeland, NRP, PI. The class will consist of 38 sessions, held on Mondays and Thursdays from.
