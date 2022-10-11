ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast.  Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire.  Clegg was also once a...
Newport man charged with felony eluding

OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
Man accused of raping woman in downtown Spokane pleads not guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story mentions a sexual assault incident. Reader discretion is advised. The man accused of attacking and raping a woman in downtown Spokane faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday morning. 18-year-old Ethan Jake pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape on Tuesday. A...
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say

COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
ISP seeking information, witnesses in fatal collision

Idaho State Police is seeking information in connection to a fatal collision that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 7, in the area of Seventh Street and Meadowdale Avenue in Oldtown. ISP officials are seeking contact from anyone with information, or who may have seen or had contact with...
Spokane County deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies shot and killed an armed man in the Loon Lake area Wednesday. The incident began near a house east of Loon Lake at around 3 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report that the man, who has not been identified, shot at a victim and threatened to kill that person.
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
