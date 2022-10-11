Read full article on original website
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Victim confirmed dead in fatal stabbing on East Boone Street, suspect still unidentified
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are currently searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing on East Boone Street. According to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis, the stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two individuals on East Boone around 4:15 p.m. First responders...
