Lexington, KY

Kentucky All-American Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo knee procedure

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjgV9_0iV3xKCT00

Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Tuesday that All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe needs a minor knee surgery to "clean some things up."

Tshiebwe was the consensus National Player of the Year last season, sweeping the Naismith Award and five other awards.

