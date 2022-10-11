Kentucky All-American Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo knee procedure

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big Blue Madness: Bradshaw Commits, BBN Gets First Look at Women's and Men's Teams
Aaron Bradshaw Commits Before Madness Begins Around a half-hour before Big Blue Madness even began, Big Blue Nation received the best news of the night, as 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw announced his commitment to Kentucky. Bradshaw is ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, per ...
Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight. Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky. Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
Big Blue Madness Hosting Multitude of Top Recruits
It's officially crossover season in Lexington. While UK football is looking to rebound Saturday night against Mississippi State, Kentucky basketball is making its presence felt, as Big Blue Madness is set to go down tonight at 7 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena. What's bigger than any potential ...
aseaofblue.com
Antonio Reeves suggests this will be his last season of college hoops
Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has been a popular name among the Big Blue Nation this offseason following an impressive performance in the Bahamas this summer. After averaging 17 points per game in Nassau, he was named the MVP of the trip and showed his ability to knock down the three consistently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 15 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings ...
Kentucky HC Gives Update on Injury Status of QB Will Levis Ahead of Matchup With Mississippi State
Mississippi State now has a better idea of whether or not it will face Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis on Saturday.
aseaofblue.com
UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson
Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky
Mississippi State is coming into this weekend's game against the Kentucky Wildcats icy.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
UK unveils new men’s and women’s basketball team posters
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wildcat basketball fans listen up. The University of Kentucky has unveiled both the men’s and women’s team posters for the 2022-23 season. Both posters feature the entire 2022-23 player roster. The men’s poster centers on the program’s “Chase Greatness” theme while anticipating the drama and theatrical pageantry of college basketball with the tag line: “Coming Soon To An Arena Near You.”
WKYT 27
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
Georgetown, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Great Crossing High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers Perform ‘Follow You to Virgie’ at Kentucky Rising Benefit Concert
Chris Stapleton joined Tyler Childers for an uplifting version of “Follow You to Virgie” as several country stars gathered in Kentucky to raise money to help those who lost so much in the summer floods. The concert was billed as Kentucky Rising. And fans gathered at Rupp Arena...
WTVQ
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
Lexington man wins $1 million in Powerball
A Lexington man has won a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 that was sold in August.
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
791
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0