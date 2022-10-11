ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

UPS helps clean up, revitalize Louisville park and community center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS delivered a helping hand on Thursday to the youth in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Aircraft maintenance employees from UPS volunteered with Louisville Parks and Recreation to spruce up Russell Lee Park and the Southwick Community Center. The cleanup involved landscaping, mulching and fresh paint for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday morning, members of the New Direction Tenant Union advocated for better housing conditions. Tenants in the Russell neighborhood apartments described their living situations as “unlivable.” Some residents cite bug infestations, mold, structural damage and lack of support from the management group, New Direction Housing Corporation, as an alleged violation of renter’s rights.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Developer rekindles fight with Prospect over affordable housing plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A developer is once again attempting to build hundreds of affordable housing units for low-income renters just outside Prospect — a plan that so enraged residents of the wealthy suburban city that they cobbled together $230,000 in an effort to thwart it when first proposed five years ago.
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

GE Appliances 'Blue Wave' Initiative Starts Today!

Today, GE Appliances launches their 'Blue Wave' initiative for its second year. The yearlong volunteer commitment will see hundreds of employees completing 11 projects in the Louisville community and worldwide. GDL host Claudia Coffey and reporters Nailah Spencer and Elle Bottom explore what all is being done in the community and in the classroom. Learn more about 'Blue Wave' by clicking here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville-based financial advisor encourages Social Security beneficiaries to have emergency fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social Security beneficiaries will get a big 8.7% increase in 2023, the highest increase in 40 years. Amid high inflation, the Social Security Administration announced the change will result in a benefit increase of more than $140 per month, on average, starting in January. The move will directly affect about 65 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville Urban League announces new president and CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League has announced its new president and CEO. CEO and president Sadiqa Reynolds announced in July that she was stepping down after seven years. She'll officially be done later this month. It was an emotional moment for Reynolds as she announced Cumi Price...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

