New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Metro Council gives a boost to concerns from Louisville residents living near interstates
Louisville residents living near interstates complain of noise pollution, illegal dumping and maintenance issues on state-owned property.
WLKY.com
UPS helps clean up, revitalize Louisville park and community center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS delivered a helping hand on Thursday to the youth in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Aircraft maintenance employees from UPS volunteered with Louisville Parks and Recreation to spruce up Russell Lee Park and the Southwick Community Center. The cleanup involved landscaping, mulching and fresh paint for...
WLKY.com
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services waiving fees to maintain 'no kill' status
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Adoption and reclaim fees at Louisville Metro Animal Services are being waived in order to help the shelter reduce its capacity. The shelter says it is exceeding its max capacity currently and if they can't get the number down soon its "no kill" status may be in jeopardy.
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
WLKY.com
GE Appliances launches yearlong initiative in Louisville to advance city's equity, inclusion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About 75 GE Appliances employees were at Doss High School on Friday morning, helping kick off year two of the company'sBlue Wave Initiative. For the next year, hundreds of the company's employees will be performing service projects at local schools, with nonprofit groups and in Louisville neighborhoods.
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
Wave 3
New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday morning, members of the New Direction Tenant Union advocated for better housing conditions. Tenants in the Russell neighborhood apartments described their living situations as “unlivable.” Some residents cite bug infestations, mold, structural damage and lack of support from the management group, New Direction Housing Corporation, as an alleged violation of renter’s rights.
wdrb.com
Developer rekindles fight with Prospect over affordable housing plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A developer is once again attempting to build hundreds of affordable housing units for low-income renters just outside Prospect — a plan that so enraged residents of the wealthy suburban city that they cobbled together $230,000 in an effort to thwart it when first proposed five years ago.
Wave 3
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
WHAS 11
GE Appliances 'Blue Wave' Initiative Starts Today!
Today, GE Appliances launches their 'Blue Wave' initiative for its second year. The yearlong volunteer commitment will see hundreds of employees completing 11 projects in the Louisville community and worldwide. GDL host Claudia Coffey and reporters Nailah Spencer and Elle Bottom explore what all is being done in the community and in the classroom. Learn more about 'Blue Wave' by clicking here.
wdrb.com
Louisville-based financial advisor encourages Social Security beneficiaries to have emergency fund
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social Security beneficiaries will get a big 8.7% increase in 2023, the highest increase in 40 years. Amid high inflation, the Social Security Administration announced the change will result in a benefit increase of more than $140 per month, on average, starting in January. The move will directly affect about 65 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits.
WLKY.com
UofL Health reconnects burn victims with doctors, nurses who helped them recover
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health reconnected burn patients with the doctors and nurses who helped them in their recovery, and they did it with chili. All current and former patients were invited to a chili cook-off on Friday between doctors and nurses. The cook-off had 13 different chilis submitted...
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
Wave 3
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
WLKY.com
Here's what's going on around Louisville, southern Indiana this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Stomp Music Festival kicked off Friday as one of the many events going on this weekend. Mental health resource booths lined the festival stages in Fern Creeks' Jones Field for the event. It was started by the Jones Family in 2017 after Peter Jones took his life in 2016.
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League announces new president and CEO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Urban League has announced its new president and CEO. CEO and president Sadiqa Reynolds announced in July that she was stepping down after seven years. She'll officially be done later this month. It was an emotional moment for Reynolds as she announced Cumi Price...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
WLKY.com
Monthly 'South 4th Night Market' kicks off in effort to get more visitors downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new monthly South 4th Night Market kicked off Thursday on South 4th Street between Guthrie and Chestnut streets. About a dozen vendors set up on the block that was closed to traffic for the event that lasted from 4 to 8 p.m. Louisville Downtown Partnership...
