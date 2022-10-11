Read full article on original website
Related
These Are The Best Trader Joe's Products Of All Time, From Someone Who Basically Knows The Aisles Of The Store With Her Eyes Closed
I think I've tried just about everything on the shelves at this point.
Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device
IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0