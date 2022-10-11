ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
The Drive

Elon Musk Announces First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Pepsi in December

After years of delays, the Tesla Semi Truck could materialize as soon as December. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday night the automaker would finally make good on its yearslong promises to deliver its first Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi beginning in December. According to Cleantechnica, Pepsi and Frito Lay placed orders for 100 Semi Trucks and began installing MegaChargers at their headquarters this year.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Rivian Starts Charging People For Towing, Even For Covered Work

Rivian is finally beginning to produce and deliver enough vehicles to be more relevant, but it will be a long time before the company has its factories and service centers built out, let alone begins posting a consistent profit. For this reason, it really comes as no surprise that it's trying to bring in extra cash, or lose less money. However, some people may be upset about having to pay for towing for covered repairs.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Challenger Polestar Looking to Deliver on Big Plans

Back in July, electric vehicle maker Polestar (PSNY) made a bold promise. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company reported that it delivered 21,200 cars during the first six months of 2022, more than double the year-earlier figure. Delivering the Goods. The automaker also said it delivered vehicles to Hertz (HTZZ) through a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Delivers Good News for EV Buyers

Tesla (TSLA) is the nerve center of the electric vehicle market. Even its rivals are admitting it, branding visionary CEO Elon Musk's group their "enemy number one". Legacy carmakers and future disruptors all compare to Tesla. While this comparison is meant to try to draw attention to their efforts and their brand, it also reflects the fact that other EV manufacturers recognize that if Tesla is doing well the EV business is doing well. If Tesla coughs, the entire industry will cough.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Car Recall#Rivian R1t#Vehicles#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Nhtsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
SlashGear

The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy