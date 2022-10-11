Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools, Durham School Services working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time. The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue. Durham has...
WSLS
Pulaski County practices school crisis management
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WSLS
Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
WSLS
Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
wfxrtv.com
Discussing Roanoke City School student homeless with members of the McKinney-Vento Program
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The number of students homeless in Roanoke City Public Schools is on the rise. As of October 13th, there are 349 students who do not have a place to live. According to officials with the Mckinney-Vento Program, who work with the district, that number is going...
WDBJ7.com
School-based health clinics coming to PCPS, RCS
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County High School is setting the standard for school-based health care in the New River Valley, but soon that model will be added in Pulaski County and Radford City Schools. “Improving their health is really going to improve their overall well-being and allow them to...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
WSLS
‘DASH’ mobile clinic to improve access to health care in Roanoke, Alleghany areas
SALEM, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are working to make healthcare more accessible. Thanks to COVID-19 relief funding, the health districts purchased a mobile unit to improve access to healthcare in the Roanoke and Alleghany Health District service areas, officials said. Their mobile unit is...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville receives Main Street grant
Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
chathamstartribune.com
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
WDBJ7.com
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
WDBJ7.com
Former Bedford bus driver sentenced in 2021 DUI case
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Kimberly Ricketts, a former Bedford Co. school bus driver, was sentenced Friday for her involvement in a DUI case from October 7, 2021. A parent had called the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office saying Ricketts was acting odd during the morning elementary route. “From what...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.5 mile marker. As of 11:11 a.m., traffic is backed up for approximately 7.5 miles.
WSLS
EnVision center gears up for the public
ROANOKE, Va. – The EnVision center is almost ready to serve the community after two years of planning and a pandemic. Jasey Roberts, the marketing manager for the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, hoped this will make a mark on the Roanoke Valley. “I meet so many...
WSET
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
WSLS
Multi-tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash on I-81 in Montgomery County is causing delays, according to VDOT. VDOT said the incident happened at mile marker 127.4 on I-81 north. As of 8:58 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
