Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Pulaski County practices school crisis management

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
WSLS

Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
WSLS

Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
WDBJ7.com

School-based health clinics coming to PCPS, RCS

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County High School is setting the standard for school-based health care in the New River Valley, but soon that model will be added in Pulaski County and Radford City Schools. “Improving their health is really going to improve their overall well-being and allow them to...
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
WSLS

Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
chathamstartribune.com

Danville receives Main Street grant

Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
chathamstartribune.com

Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference

A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off...
WDBJ7.com

Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
WDBJ7.com

Former Bedford bus driver sentenced in 2021 DUI case

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Kimberly Ricketts, a former Bedford Co. school bus driver, was sentenced Friday for her involvement in a DUI case from October 7, 2021. A parent had called the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office saying Ricketts was acting odd during the morning elementary route. “From what...
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 southbound in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 138.5 mile marker. As of 11:11 a.m., traffic is backed up for approximately 7.5 miles.
WSLS

EnVision center gears up for the public

ROANOKE, Va. – The EnVision center is almost ready to serve the community after two years of planning and a pandemic. Jasey Roberts, the marketing manager for the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, hoped this will make a mark on the Roanoke Valley. “I meet so many...
