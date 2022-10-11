Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
Barboursville Vineyards and Virginia First Lady release wine collaboration
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin was in Barboursville this week to unveil the limited release of a new wine collaboration between her and Barboursville Vineyards. The new wine made by world-famous Barboursville winemaker Luca Paschina is called “Cornus Virginicus”. The grapes are 57% Merlot,...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
Augusta Free Press
Update: A Street road closure in Waynesboro pushed back to Oct. 24
The A Street culvert replacement in project in Waynesboro will result in a total road closure beginning on Oct. 24. The road closure is expected to run through Nov. 14. The project is located on the 1700 block of A Street. The road is open to thru traffic through Oct....
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
'Your hands are tied;' Browns Heating & Air waits weeks for R. Fralin approval to fix unit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After weeks of waiting, a Lynchburg disabled veteran finally has a working HVAC system, thanks to Browns Heating and Air. The company fixed David Simmon's unit Tuesday morning. They said they wanted to do it sooner, but they couldn't do anything without approval from the apartment management.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
wina.com
Aguilar leaving PCOB executive director position next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Barely a year after joining the city, Hansel Aguilar is resigning as executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board effective October 21. A city release says he’s leaving to become the Director of Police Accountability in Berkeley, California. After coming to Charlottesville in September...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
wina.com
UVa pediatric infectious disease specialist calls new bivalent child authorization timely
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia pediatric infectious disease specialist Debbie-Ann Shirley says the FDA’s lowering of ages for the new COVID vaccines comes at a good time. She says children ages 5 and up can get the Pfizer bivalent…. and Moderna ages 6-and-up. Before the new authorization, Pfizer was limited to 12-and-up, and Moderna to ages 18-and-up. Dr. Shirley says with schools back in full-swing, and mitigation measures such as social distancing and masking are far less common, vaccination is that much more important for eligible children.
Virginia World War II veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
A World War II veteran in Midlothian was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal for his service to his country during a ceremony Thursday.
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chesterfield students defend their walkout against Governor Youngkin’s trans policy
Governor Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students was not on the agenda, but it dominated over an hour of public comment at a Chesterfield School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
NBC 29 News
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity. Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an...
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
wina.com
Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
Comments / 0