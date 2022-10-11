ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia

The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
wina.com

Aguilar leaving PCOB executive director position next week

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Barely a year after joining the city, Hansel Aguilar is resigning as executive director of the Police Civilian Oversight Board effective October 21. A city release says he’s leaving to become the Director of Police Accountability in Berkeley, California. After coming to Charlottesville in September...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

UVa pediatric infectious disease specialist calls new bivalent child authorization timely

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia pediatric infectious disease specialist Debbie-Ann Shirley says the FDA’s lowering of ages for the new COVID vaccines comes at a good time. She says children ages 5 and up can get the Pfizer bivalent…. and Moderna ages 6-and-up. Before the new authorization, Pfizer was limited to 12-and-up, and Moderna to ages 18-and-up. Dr. Shirley says with schools back in full-swing, and mitigation measures such as social distancing and masking are far less common, vaccination is that much more important for eligible children.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11

Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
cbs19news

Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Ruckersville man who dealt drugs while incarcerated pleads guilty to two charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Ruckersville man, who dealt heroin, meth, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty Friday in Charlottesville federal court to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm. 41-year old Michael Watkins Hayer waived his right to be indicted and pled guilty to a two-counts — one charge of distribution of fentanyl and another charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
GRETNA, VA

