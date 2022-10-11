Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Purdue student one of three arrested on operating while intoxicated charges
West Lafayette Police arrested three people Thursday and Friday on drug- and alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Maximilian Salazar, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated Thursday night. He was pulled over near the corner of East Columbia Street and North Salisbury Street about 9:15...
62-year-old Mooresville woman charged with battery, neglect of dependent
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A 62-year-old woman from Mooresville is facing multiple charges for battery and neglect of a dependent. The Putnam County Department of Child Services alerted Indiana State Police, who opened a criminal investigation Wednesday, Oct. 12. The investigation revealed Christine Smith allegedly battered and neglected a...
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
Over 200 lbs. of pot found in Clinton home
A search warrant at a home in Clinton on Oct. 5 led to the discovery of over 200 lbs. of marijuana. Kegan Benskin, 22, was taken into custody.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced for murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been sentenced to 86 years in prison.
Man riding moped dies in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County
At least one person died in a crash early Thursday in rural Johnson County, according to the sheriff's office.
WLFI.com
Uber driver fires gun to stop attack from passenger
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after attacking an Uber driver. According to Lafayette police, Uber driver, Daniel Nahodil, had picked up two people from the Purdue Memorial Union and was giving them a ride to a location on the south end of Lafayette. Daniel...
Fox 59
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Police searching for one of Wabash County's most wanted criminals
The Wabash County Sheriff's Office is getting the word out about a man they consider one of the county's most wanted individuals. Police are on the lookout for Anthony W. Tucker. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for burglary. The sheriff's office says he missed a court date nearly...
MyWabashValley.com
Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
wyrz.org
IMPD Investigates Shots Fired at Undercover IMPD Officer While in Unmarked Vehicle
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, shots were fired at an undercover officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) who was in an unmarked undercover police vehicle at the time. The information provided is preliminary and subject to change. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., an IMPD North District Violence Reduction Team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLFI.com
Crash leaves one dead and another injured in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A fatal car crash in Cass County has left one man dead and another injured. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that 66-year-old David Snyder of Russiaville was crossing the east-bound lanes of U.S. 24 when 56-year-old James Osburn struck his pick-up truck.
Fox 59
Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self
LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
Fox 59
I-70 shooting: Driver hospitalized after gunfire from another car
INDIANAPOLIS — State troopers are trying to figure out how and why a person was shot while driving on I-70. Indiana State Police say a driver was shot Monday night on Interstate 70 after a person in another car fired a gun on Indy’s near east side. The...
Fox 59
Man sentenced to 95 years for murdering Hendricks County teen in social media gang feud
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A man convicted in the 2020 murder of a Hendricks County will spend decades in prison. A judge sentenced Kamarion Moody to 95 years in the Indiana Department of Correction in connection with the death of 17-year-old Freddie Hegwood. The sentence included 60 years for murder...
Fox 59
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend. The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at...
Woman taken to hospital after Hancock County crash involving train and car
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Hancock County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash Wednesday morning involving a train and a car. Deputies said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of State Road 67 and North 400 West, near McCordsville. According to a preliminary investigation, 44-year-old Jasmina Poluciano, of...
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
Comments / 1