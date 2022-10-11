ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookston, IN

Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Uber driver fires gun to stop attack from passenger

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been arrested after attacking an Uber driver. According to Lafayette police, Uber driver, Daniel Nahodil, had picked up two people from the Purdue Memorial Union and was giving them a ride to a location on the south end of Lafayette. Daniel...
Fox 59

Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a Logansport man was found in the Wabash River on Thursday, the Logansport Police Department said. The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. LPD said...
MyWabashValley.com

Leads developed in Brazil shooting investigation

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No arrests have been made in a Brazil shooting that put a 23-year-old man in the ICU, but police say they do have leads. The incident happened just after 1 am Tuesday, Oct 11, at the West Central Village Apartments in the 600 block of Central Ave.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLFI.com

Crash leaves one dead and another injured in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A fatal car crash in Cass County has left one man dead and another injured. The crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that 66-year-old David Snyder of Russiaville was crossing the east-bound lanes of U.S. 24 when 56-year-old James Osburn struck his pick-up truck.
Fox 59

Police: Logansport man kidnaps coworker at gunpoint, kills self

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – A man kidnapped a coworker and then killed himself over the weekend in Logansport, police say. According to the Logansport Police Department, 49-year-old Timothy Allen abducted a 31-year-old woman from her workplace Saturday morning. Allen kidnapped the woman at gunpoint, restrained her and then took her...
