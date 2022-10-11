Read full article on original website
Hoosier Huddle's Game Day Primer: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Maryland Terrapins
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) What: Indiana Hoosiers (3-3) vs Maryland Terrapins (4-2) How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and can be heard on the IU Radio Network. Series History: These two division rivals began play in 1934, playing that season and the next one with...
Match-up to Watch: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Maryland Terrapins
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers (3-3,1-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday in Bloomington. For the Hoosiers it is a swing game that could very well determine how the rest of the season goes. Changes have been made on the coaching staff following a three-game losing streak as IU tries to fix what ails them. Maryland has dropped two of their last three including a heartbreaker against Purdue last week. They bring a high-powered passing attack to Memorial Stadium and it is up to the IU defense to try and slow them down. That is why Indiana’s secondary versus the Maryland passing game is our match-up to watch.
Tom Allen Provides Injury Update Ahead of Saturday's Game Against Maryland
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers were without five key players against the Michigan Wolverines as the injury bug hit Bloomington again. This week the Hoosiers could be in for good news as Tom Allen gave an injury update ahead of the Hoosiers’ game against Maryland Saturday.
