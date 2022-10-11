Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers (3-3,1-2) take on the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday in Bloomington. For the Hoosiers it is a swing game that could very well determine how the rest of the season goes. Changes have been made on the coaching staff following a three-game losing streak as IU tries to fix what ails them. Maryland has dropped two of their last three including a heartbreaker against Purdue last week. They bring a high-powered passing attack to Memorial Stadium and it is up to the IU defense to try and slow them down. That is why Indiana’s secondary versus the Maryland passing game is our match-up to watch.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO