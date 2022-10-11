Read full article on original website
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail
Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
KHQ Right Now
'I am Rocky': Canadian-born Nolan Ulm, an Eastern Washington receiver, reshaped lifestyle to play Division I football
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Washington held its football meetings virtually, as so much of the world did in 2020. It was through that medium Robert “Tre” Mason III first met Nolan Ulm, whom he said “just looked like a regular dude.”. It...
Chronicle
AP Poll: Class 1A Turned On its Head After Another No. 1 Goes Down
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school football reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 football programs in each classification, aside from 1B, which ranks the top-5. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Class 4A. 1....
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle
Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.
