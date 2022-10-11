ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail

Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Chronicle

AP Poll: Class 1A Turned On its Head After Another No. 1 Goes Down

*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school football reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 football programs in each classification, aside from 1B, which ranks the top-5. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Class 4A. 1....
Doug Stewart

The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in Seattle

Registration is now open for Pacific Marine Expo, which returns to Seattle from Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Lumen Field Event Center. The West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, the Expo serves all aspects of the maritime industry, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders, suppliers, and seafood processors. Last year’s Expo featured more than 350 exhibitors and attracted more than 5,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries; the event also presented more than 60 industry speakers during its free Conference program.
