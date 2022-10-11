ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
Deerfield Valley News

Governor outlines plans to help save on winter heating

MONTPELIER- Gov. Phil Scott highlighted public and private programs intended to help Vermonters reduce their winter heating costs at his weekly press conference Tuesday. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at only $2. Are you a current online subscriber? Click to login. If you...
VERMONT STATE
NHPR

Vermont's COVID booster uptake is outpacing national average

State officials say Vermonters are choosing to get the updated COVID booster shot at a rate that far exceeds the national average. To date, 16% of eligible Vermonters over the age of 12 have gotten the new vaccine. The bivalent booster, which was made available last month by both Pfizer...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Medicare for All: What ‘cost’ actually means

Conservatives often use word games to trick voters into voting against their own interests. Take Medicare for All. Opponents point to the amount of money required to run the program and scream that it “costs” too much. They diligently avoid comparing that “cost” to the cost of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wic Program#Vegetables#Stay At Home Mom#The Vermont Wic Program#National Enrollment Week
mynbc5.com

Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Airbnbs are making life very difficult

Airbnbs are taking over Vermont. A recent Craigslist search showed zero long-term rentals in my town but I found over 300 Airbnbs. We can’t find workers to fill empty positions, and many of my friends are bringing cots into their homes to help friends. Why is the state putting profits for mostly wealthy out-of-staters before its own residents?
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WCAX

Is your landlord selling the property? What renters should know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The housing market is already tight in Vermont, but what happens when the property you’re renting gets sold?. Maryellen Griffin, a staff attorney with Vermont Legal Aid, says it should transfer to the new property manager. By law, they’re required to see it through, but that doesn’t mean the transition is always easy.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott makes 3 key appointments

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott this week announced three key appointments to his administration. According to the governor, Dr. Harry Chen will serve as the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and the Agency of Human Services. Chen served as the medical advisor to the state’s response to COVID-19 and the opioid epidemic and was also served as former Vt. secretary of health under Former Gov. Peter Shumlin.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Retail cannabis stores say business is booming

Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor candidates trade barbs during televised debate

The major party candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor debated Wednesday night. Republican Joe Benning and Democrat-Progressive David Zuckerman both have experience in the Vermont Statehouse. Benning has been a state senator from Caledonia County for 12 years. Zuckerman served in both chambers and as Lieutenant Governor from 2017 until 2021...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Experts: Thursday storm will have foliage blowin’ in the wind

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is far from green right now as autumn colors blanket the region. But with many areas approaching or past peak and stormy forecast, those colors could be fleeting. Vermont in the fall is known for its beauty, and on Wednesday it delivered...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. judge orders suspect in NH murders held without bail

Saint Mary’s Cemetery is the final resting place for many souls in Swanton. Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard. A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours...
VERMONT STATE
103.7 WCYY

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy