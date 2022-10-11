Yankees' Scott Effross Opens Up About Tommy John Surgery: 'I Was Taken Aback'

Effross was shocked when he learned he needs Tommy John surgery, a frustrating and premature end to his first full season in the big leagues.

NEW YORK — At first, Scott Effross thought the mild soreness building in his right elbow was the wear and tear of a long season, a lingering sensation that couldn't be traced back to any specific moment.

So when Effross had an MRI and learned that there was a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, meaning he needs to undergo Tommy John surgery and spend the next 12-plus months rehabbing, it's safe to say the reliever was stunned.

"I was a little taken aback," Effross said on Tuesday, hours before first pitch of Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians. "Obviously when you go in there, there's the possibility of finding something you don't want to see. For me, I think it was kind of shocking. I think every pitcher thinks it's shocking hearing that news."

Effross, who the Yankees acquired from the Cubs ahead of this summer's trade deadline, was wrapping up his first full season in the big leagues when his arm started barking a few weeks ago. Walking through the sequence of events that led to this devastating diagnosis, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Effross first felt discomfort after an appearance against the Orioles on September 30, the reliever's fourth outing since he returned from the injured list (for a shoulder strain).

"He felt something after his outing against the Orioles, the day after," Boone said.

"Then we pitched him in Texas [three days later] and he felt good, sharp. In his live BP on Friday, he didn't recover the next day, and there was some concern there. So we had the MRI, and sure enough. We found out over the weekend."

Effross' injury is a significant loss for New York's bullpen, not just for the postseason this fall but for next season as well. On Tuesday, the Yankees begin the ALDS without Michael King (elbow), Chad Green (Tommy John), Ron Marinaccio (shin), Zack Britton (shoulder) and Aroldis Chapman (left off roster after skipping mandatory workout ).

Despite one final gash of adversity before the postseason begins, Effross said he has the upmost confidence in this "resilient" bullpen, a group that's proven all year that they can overcome whatever obstacles are thrown their way. Still, he's "disappointed" and "frustrated" that he won't be able to help out and pitch for the first time of his career in October.

"Feel terrible for him," Boone said. "He's kind of heartbroken over it. It's a blow. I mean, Scotty came over here and pitched really well. I think he was going to have a really big role for us in our bullpen, but now we've just got to kind of support him and get him right. And hopefully everything goes well there. Somebody else has to pick up that slack."

Effross posted a 2.13 ERA in 13 appearances with the Yankees after he was acquired from Chicago. The trade for the 28-year-old was a swap including one of New York's highest-ranked pitching prospects, right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

