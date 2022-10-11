ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
BBC

C﻿onceding first - how big is the issue?

L﻿iverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
BBC

B﻿ukayo Saka score to move Arsenal closer to Europa League knockouts

A﻿rsenal take big step towards qualifying for di Europa League knockout stage wit dia win against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday night. D﻿i win come afta Bukayo Saka collabo with di impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and im effort bin hit one defender before e go back off im chin and past di goalkeeper.
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
FOX Sports

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
ESPN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
