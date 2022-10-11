Read full article on original website
BBC
Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire
Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
BBC
'I'm growing into my face like a fine wine' - Chelsea manager Graham Potter on his 'glow up'
Chelsea boss Graham Potter joked that he is "growing into his face like a fine wine" when it was suggested he has had a 'glow up' since arriving at Stamford Bridge. During Potter's news conference before Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, his sartorial choices were an unexpected point of discussion.
BBC
Conceding first - how big is the issue?
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has pointed to a tendency to conceded the first goal in games as a "concern". Analysis by Nielsen Gracenote shows the Reds have conceded first in six of their eight matches this season. That means in every match in which Liverpool have conceded a goal at all, the opposition have scored first.
BBC
Bukayo Saka score to move Arsenal closer to Europa League knockouts
Arsenal take big step towards qualifying for di Europa League knockout stage wit dia win against Bodo/ Glimt on Thursday night. Di win come afta Bukayo Saka collabo with di impressive midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and im effort bin hit one defender before e go back off im chin and past di goalkeeper.
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Inter Milan eye Romelu Lukaku stay beyond season-long loan from Chelsea
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Inter Milan look to...
Has Klopp run out of gas in the face of Man City dominance?
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp’s trademark toothy grin has become somewhat of a rare sight in the Premier League this season. More frequently, he has worn the look of a man with pressing concerns, perhaps having come to the crushing realization that even his special talents can only go so far.
BBC
Guardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
FOX Sports
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS・
Anderlecht apologise to West Ham after fans light flares and throw seats
Anderlecht have issued an apology after their fans lit flares and threw seats at West Ham supporters during their 2-1 Europa Conference League defeat at London Stadium on Thursday. Police had to intervene to separate the two sets of supporters and the Belgian side said their fans’ behaviour was unacceptable....
UEFA・
