ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

Thien Huong Restaurant is preparing for their debut on Mira Mesa . The new restaurant will replace Jason’s Pizza House at Oak Tree Plaza , neighboring one of the latest Daboba locations that’s expected to open by end of year.

Owner Jason Le tells What Now San Diego they’re still testing recipes but guests can expect authentic Vietnamese cuisine plus an exciting lineup of refreshing beverages and teas.

The brand is just getting started in building out their social media and website. A preview of their dishes to come are currently up on their Facebook but will be updating followers on restaurant news in the weeks ahead.

Le says they hope to announce a soft opening of Thien Huong by next month and will plan a grand opening by the end of 2022 . Stay tuned for more by following Thien Huong Restaurant by following their Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7mOs_0iV3wTMV00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFBju_0iV3wTMV00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
saratogafalcon.org

Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego

Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Pizza House#Vietnamese
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’

San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
DogTime

San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural

Dog Owners of Grape Street attempted to beautify their local dog park by painting over graffiti with a mural. However, the mural was short-lived, as San Diego authorities shut down the project soon after it began. Not Just Artwork to Some The Grape Street Dog Park in San Diego is beloved by pups and people […] The post San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural appeared first on DogTime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
498
Followers
255
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy