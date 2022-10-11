Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa

Thien Huong Restaurant is preparing for their debut on Mira Mesa . The new restaurant will replace Jason’s Pizza House at Oak Tree Plaza , neighboring one of the latest Daboba locations that’s expected to open by end of year.

Owner Jason Le tells What Now San Diego they’re still testing recipes but guests can expect authentic Vietnamese cuisine plus an exciting lineup of refreshing beverages and teas.

The brand is just getting started in building out their social media and website. A preview of their dishes to come are currently up on their Facebook but will be updating followers on restaurant news in the weeks ahead.

Le says they hope to announce a soft opening of Thien Huong by next month and will plan a grand opening by the end of 2022 . Stay tuned for more by following Thien Huong Restaurant by following their Facebook page.

Photo: Official

Photo: Official

Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .