Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
okcfox.com
California program paying residents $1,000 to not have a car, watchdog reports
WASHINGTON (TND) — In this week's Waste of the Week, a California program is paying people not to have a car and Oregon is spending nearly $90 million to fund a practically empty pre-K program. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to discuss...
okcfox.com
Authorities find missing teen in Nebraska with deceased female in the trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have identified a missing teen, Tyler Roenz, after a chase that left made him crash the vehicle he was driving. The Harris County Sheriff's Office say that the vehicle was located in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Police chased after the vehicle until Tyler crashed. Tyler sustained...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
okcfox.com
Survey reveals Oklahoma's top five favorite Halloween candies
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Halloween swiftly nearing, a recent survey has revealed the most popular Halloween candies in the entire nation, as well as breaking down the top picks in each individual state. A study of consumer preferences and trends was done by market research firm, Top Data,...
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
okcfox.com
'Justice needs to be served': Oklahoma woman left unresponsive on mother's doorstep
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The family of Britney Harris is searching for answers after the 27 year-old woman was left at her mother's doorstep unresponsive on Oct. 3 at around 10:30 p.m. Harris was taken to the hospital where her medical team put her on life-support. Harris's family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
More than 79,000 pot plants seized during OBN crackdown on illegal marijuana operations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 79,157 illegally cultivated marijuana plants, 3,139 pounds of processed marijuana, and 16 firearms during search warrants executed between September 27 and October 7. The search warrants were carried out at 10 marijuana cultivation businesses and one residential location in...
Comments / 0