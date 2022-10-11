ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage

Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Montgomery County, MD
Society
okcfox.com

Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
WHITEHALL, OH
okcfox.com

Survey reveals Oklahoma's top five favorite Halloween candies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Halloween swiftly nearing, a recent survey has revealed the most popular Halloween candies in the entire nation, as well as breaking down the top picks in each individual state. A study of consumer preferences and trends was done by market research firm, Top Data,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Gender Dysphoria#Racism#Montgomery County Public#Mcps#Pride Alliance

Comments / 0

Community Policy