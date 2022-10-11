ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Missed chances the story of Celtic’s Champions League season – Ange Postecoglou

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKZ3L_0iV3vgvH00

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admitted it was the same old story as his side’s hopes of Champions League progress ended with defeat by RB Leipzig.

The Scottish champions again missed a series of chances as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against the German side.

Goals in the final 15 minutes from Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg left Celtic with one point from four matches and with no chance of finishing in the top two in Group F.

Matt O’Riley and Greg Taylor hit the frame of the goal in quick succession and Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis all missed good chances.

Celtic have only scored two goals in their campaign despite creating a healthy number of chances in each match.

Postecoglou said: “I thought we showed all the effort and endeavour to try to win a game of football but, as we have found at this level, if you don’t take your chances it’s very hard to convert all of that into a result.

“It’s not frustration (I feel), I just want the players to get the rewards for their endeavours.

“I’m trying to tell us to play in a certain way to be successful, but we know at this level that if you don’t take your opportunities then it’s going to hurt you at some stage.

“It’s been the story of our campaign so far – a lot of missed chances.

“I’m disappointed for our players and supporters that they haven’t had their rewards.”

Postecoglou feels the occasion makes it more challenging to put their chances away.

“It’s the hardest part of the game,” he said. “It’s why clubs spend hundreds of millions of pounds on players who do that.

“It’s not as simple as people think – just take your opportunities. It’s about experience and composure at this level, the fine lines of the stresses that are involved at playing at the highest level of club football.

“Only experience can get your players to hopefully feel more comfortable in those situations.

“We have been a bit unlucky too, I mean we have hit the post twice in the same sequence when on any other day that could have gone in.”

Celtic will need to beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home in two weeks’ time and then get at least a point against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu to finish third and reach the Europa League and avoid elimination from European competition before the World Cup.

“We have just got to keep going,” Postecoglou said. “Irrespective of whether we continue or not, we have two more Champions League games that we want to keep using as a platform to improve as a football team and improve our players.

“The more they have exposure at this level, I think the better equipped we will be at this level.”

Postecoglou allayed fears over the injury that forced Liel Abada off late in the first half.

“I think it’s nothing too serious,” he said. “From what the physios have told us, it’s just a dead leg. It’s an extra day to recover before Saturday so he may still be available before then.”

Leipzig manager Marco Rose felt his side’s victory was built on being able to regroup following Celtic’s first-half pressure.

“It was an excellent game in an excellent stadium with amazing fans,” He said. “We got into the spirit of things without getting too deep in the game.

“After 20 minutes we welcomed Celtic on to us and the stadium got louder. We talked about a few things at the break and I thought we very quickly dominated in the second half.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

James Forrest lauded by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou after memorable hat-trick

Ange Postecoglou hailed hat-trick hero James Forrest after the winger took his Celtic goal tally to 100 in the 6-1 cinch Premiership hammering of Hibernian. The 31-year-old Scotland winger has dropped down the pecking order at Parkhead but in his first start of the season he scored either side of a Giorgos Giakoumakis strike for a comfortable interval lead.
SOCCER
newschain

Memorable day for James Forrest at Celtic crush Hibs

James Forrest took his tally of Celtic goals to a 100 with a hat-trick in the 6-1 cinch Premiership hammering of Hibernian. The 31-year-old Scotland winger has dropped down the pecking order at Parkhead but in his first start of the season he scored either side of a Giorgos Giakoumakis strike to give the league leaders a commanding interval lead.
WORLD
newschain

Mohamed Salah and the Champions League’s fastest hat-tricks

Mohamed Salah broke an 11-year-old record for the fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool hammered Rangers on Wednesday night. Salah struck three times between the 76th and 81st minutes in the 7-1 win, with his treble timed at six minutes and 12 seconds by UEFA to erase Bafetimbi Gomis from the record books.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Daizen Maeda
newschain

Liverpool cannot focus only on stopping Erling Haaland – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he cannot focus heavily on in-form striker Erling Haaland as Manchester City have too many threats elsewhere. The Norway international has scored 20 times this season, including 15 Premier League goals, and will pose a major threat when the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Partick Thistle stay top with victory at Hamilton

Partick Thistle returned to winning ways and stayed top of the cinch Championship after beating Hamilton 2-1 at the ZLX Stadium. The visitors took the lead 33 minutes into the game after Aaron Muirhead headed across to Brian Graham, who slotted home to make it 1-0. Hamilton found an equaliser...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Football#Europa League#Shakhtar Donetsk#Celtic#Rb Leipzig#Scottish#German
newschain

Aleksandar Mitrovic nets second-half equaliser as Fulham earn Bournemouth draw

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a second-half equaliser as Fulham twice came from behind to secure a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Bournemouth. The 28-year-old scored from the penalty spot – his first goal for Marco Silva’s side since September 3 – to take his tally for the season to seven and earn his side a deserved point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fast-starting West Ham back to winning ways in WSL with victory at Aston Villa

West Ham scored twice in the opening 14 minutes to condemn Aston Villa to their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 win in the Women’s Super League. The Hammers cruised into a two-goal lead early on thanks to efforts from Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Honoka Hayashi and, although Villa pulled one back in the second half through Kenza Dali, the visitors held on, despite a late red card for Hawa Cissoko.
SPORTS
newschain

Haaland v Salah and north London on the up – Premier League talking points

The clash between last season’s top two is the main feature of the Premier League weekend as the big guns return from European action. Liverpool host reigning champions Manchester City already trailing them by 13 points, although Pep Guardiola’s men sit only in second place behind early leaders Arsenal, who head for Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liam Fox delighted to see Dundee United come back to earn a point

Dundee United manager Liam Fox was pleased to see his side come from behind to earn a result in the cinch Premiership for the first time this season. Ross Callachan had given Ross County the lead against United in Dingwall, only for Tony Watt to level the scores just after the hour mark.
SOCCER
newschain

Victory builds belief for Stoke – Alex Neil

Alex Neil says Stoke’s accomplished Championship victory at Preston will swell confidence and belief among his upwardly-mobile team. Stoke created all the clear openings and denied toothless Preston a single shot on target. And the visitors, roared on by more than 3,000 travelling fans, claimed a second straight win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mark Robins hopes Coventry can kick on after battling victory at Cardiff

Coventry manager Mark Robins hopes the 1-0 win at Cardiff can inspire a march up the Championship table as they look to climb out of the bottom three. Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres’ fourth goal of the season helped Coventry claim only their second win of the season at Cardiff City Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Bentley: First home win of season is massive result for Rochdale

Jim Bentley hailed Rochdale’s first home win of the season as a “massive result” after they beat Barrow 2-1 at Spotland to climb out of the League Two relegation places. Liam Kelly curled Dale ahead in the 18th minute and Scott Quigley doubled their lead after 75 minutes when he stretched to turn home Devante Rodney’s driven centre.
SPORTS
newschain

Paul Warne delighted as William Osula takes his chance

Paul Warne said William Osula has earned a run in the side after his double in Derby’s 3-0 victory over Accrington. It was Warne’s third game in charge of the Rams and Danish striker Osula, on loan from Sheffield United, struck in the 15th and 39th minutes in his first start for County.
SOCCER
newschain

Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester

Under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy