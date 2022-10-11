ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky All-American Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo knee procedure

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFWB2_0iV3ve9p00

Kentucky coach John Calipari tweeted Tuesday that All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe needs a minor knee surgery to "clean some things up."

Tshiebwe was the consensus National Player of the Year last season, sweeping the Naismith Award and five other awards.

Telling Wildcats fans he had "good news and bad news," Calipari said Tshiebwe "had an unbelievable performance" in front of pro scouts at Kentucky's annual pro day for NBA scouts.

"Bad news is I kept him out of practice (Saturday) with knee stuff," Calipari wrote. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out (Monday) and get examined as a precaution. He's going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"

"Madness" is a reference to Kentucky's "Big Blue Madness" exhibition this Friday, marking the start of preseason.

Tshiebwe transferred to Kentucky last year after 1 1/2 seasons with West Virginia. In his debut year with the Wildcats, he averaged 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in 34 starts.

Kentucky's first regular-season game is Nov. 7 against visiting Howard.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Ashe Post & Times

Memphis adds two years to Penny Hardaway's contract

Penny Hardaway is locked in as Memphis' men's basketball coach through 2027-28 after the school added two years to his contract on Wednesday. Over the six years that are now part of his deal, Hardaway is owed $16.5 million. "This full ‘long-form' contract and extension for Coach Hardaway has been in the works for quite some time," athletic director Laird Veatch said in a statement. "We are extremely pleased and...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
Ashe Post & Times

Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a...
CHICAGO, IL
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to start vs. Bears

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an attempted robbery. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday when he rushed for a team-high 22 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. "I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said after Sunday's game. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Describing every Pac-12 team with one word through Week 6

While past seasons have seen the Pac-12 conference act as a punching bag for the college football world at large, usually sitting as the worst of the Power 5 conferences and failing to get out of its own way long enough to compete for anything at the highest level, 2022 has been different. At the moment, four Pac-12 teams are ranked inside the top 25, with No. 6 USC, No. 11 UCLA, No. 12 Oregon, and No. 20 Utah leading the way. Earlier in the year, Washington was ranked as high as No. 15 before dropping a pair of games, and...
NFL
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
462
Followers
2K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy