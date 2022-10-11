Read full article on original website
Gov. Stitt, Tribes Respond To Tax Commission's Order On Tribal Exemptions
The state of Oklahoma said between August 2020 and September of this year, more than 9,000 taxpayers claimed they were exempt from state taxes because of tribal income exclusion. More than 600 of those people took their argument a step further, and filed what's called a "protest." The Oklahoma Tax...
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.
Truth Test: Attack ad saying Gov. Kevin Stitt won't sign anti-corruption pledge needs context
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is less than a month away, meaning Oklahomans have arrived to political attack ad season. As KOCO 5 has done in previous election cycles, we are putting a spotlight on specific ads to determine if they're true, false or misleading. A new political attack...
‘They’re not going to get away with what they’re doing,’: OBN cracks down on illegal medical marijuana growth
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said drug agents are cracking down on what they said are criminal organizations taking advantage of Oklahoma’s cheap rural land and loose medical marijuana laws.
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
California program paying residents $1,000 to not have a car, watchdog reports
WASHINGTON (TND) — In this week's Waste of the Week, a California program is paying people not to have a car and Oregon is spending nearly $90 million to fund a practically empty pre-K program. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to discuss...
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
“Not the way to do it”: Latest investigation prompts more questions about Public Health Lab relocation
More questions are being raised surrounding the relocation of the state's Public Health Lab to Stillwater back in 2020 and the potential use of coronavirus relief money.
Voting in Oklahoma: What to know before the November 2022 election
Here's everything you need to know before voting in the 2022 Oklahoma general election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas and Oklahoma. There are a number of ways you can vote in the general election. For...
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
Oklahoma’s largest tribes say history was made, joining together to endorse Hofmeister
Oklahoma’s largest tribes said history was made this week when they joined together to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt and superintendent Hofmeister both boast of their endorsements. In recent weeks, both have gotten the nod from two big groups. For Stitt, it was the state Fraternal...
Search warrants executed at multiple marijuana farms across Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has issued nearly a dozen search warrants at marijuana farms across the state as they target criminal organizations. Spokesman Mark Woodward says the warrants is part of an on-going plan to target criminals within Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. “For over two years, OBN has...
Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma.
Open transfer law allows thousands of students to start at a new school
A new transfer portal law that went into effect this year allows parents to send their kids to any public school in the state, barring any capacity limits.
Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
