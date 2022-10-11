Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
Officials cut ribbon celebrating new Social Services Building in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, Charleston County leaders joined Teddie E. Pryor, Charleston County Council Chairman, for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Social Services Building. The Pinehaven Center is a 16-acre campus located at 3685 Rivers Avenue. It's home to the Teddie E. Pryor Social...
Nonprofit hopes to honor Mosquito Fleet, maritime history with updates to Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of union pier still isn’t finalized. But a local non-profit is hoping Charleston's maritime history will be honored in those future plans. The Lowcountry Maritime Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping educate locals in the fields of science, technology, engineering,...
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition hosting Flyways event in Charleston Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) has announced it will host Flyways, a new fall event at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed today from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The inaugural celebration will showcase the best of SEWE and build excitement for the nonprofit's 41st...
Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
'Applause for Paws' gala event at Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is the third annual Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society with a silent auction not to be missed!. There is a little something for everyone, including fashion packages, exclusive trips, dining experiences, and the chance to enter a raffle for a brand-new, fully optimized 2022 Club Car Onward L4.
No parking weekend nights on Upper King Street become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A parking pilot program is becoming permanent in downtown Charleston. The City of Charleston announced on Thursday-Saturday nights from 6 pm to 3 am, no parking is allowed on King street from Calhoun to Spring street. If you don't follow the rules, you will get...
Sticky Fingers returning to the Lowcountry with new North Charleston restaurant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sticky Fingers hopes to be reopen and serving its hickory-smoked meats to customers again by the end of the year!. The BBQ chain is building out a new restaurant at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320, in North Charleston. COO Karen Williams said the new...
City of Charleston makes parking rules on upper King Street permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a successful pilot program lasting more than a year, the city of Charleston will soon make its weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. The weekend parking rules are part of CPD's larger King Street safety plan, including stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and...
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
Free community day at Aiken-Rhett House Museum Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Historic Charleston Foundation invites everyone to a Free Community Day at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all ages with plenty of family-friendly activities. Dating back to 1820, the museum is one of two...
Fire that displaced dozens from N. Charleston complex caused by discarded cigarette: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators believe a discarded cigarette was the source of a fire at a North Charleston apartment complex six days ago that left 64 people without a place to live, an official with the North Charleston Fire Department confirms to ABC News 4. On Friday,...
Breaking the cycle of incarceration: An inside look at Al Cannon Detention Center program
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the white walls of the Al Cannon Detention Center multipurpose room stands two white boards. Both are full of ideas written by inmates on how they can make a change, both to their own lives and the lives of others. Residents at the...
The Rotary Club of Summerville $25,000 sign dedication ceremony Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Rotary Club of Summerville hosted a dedication ceremony for the new Berlin G Myers Parkway sign in Summerville this morning. The sign is located at the "gateway" of Summerville at the corner of N. Main Street. Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring and other dignitaries will...
Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
Goose Creek Police Department holds retirement party for outgoing K9s
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of K9s with the Goose Creek Police Department were awarded with pupcakes and toys at their retirement parties as they say goodbye to the department they faithfully served for several years. K9 Dax served the people of Goose Creek since 2013, while...
Big-name stars head to the Isle of Palms for filming of 'Suncoast'
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Lowcountry Town is in the Spotlight!. The Film "Suncoast" starring Woody Harrelson is filming all over the area, from Mount Pleasant and James Island, to Moncks Corner. October on the Isle of Palms tends to be quiet. But on Thursday, Ocean Boulevard...
Clamagore leaves Patriots Point to be recycled; veterans remember serving on submarine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A large piece of history left Charleston Harbor on Friday. After 41 years, Patriots Point said goodbye to the Clamagore submarine. At Patriot's Point, it was a museum designed so everyone could see and experience what it was like to be on that submarine. Bill...
Dunkin, Ye Ole Fashioned to open in new Point Hope development off Clements Ferry
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Dunkin has joined the list of businesses going in at the "Gates at Point Hope" development off Clements Ferry Road, according to commercial real estate firm Meyer Kapp & Associates, LLC. The coffeeshop signed a lease for a 1,900 sq-ft space with a drive...
