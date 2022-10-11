ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
abcnews4.com

Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
abcnews4.com

'Applause for Paws' gala event at Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is the third annual Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society with a silent auction not to be missed!. There is a little something for everyone, including fashion packages, exclusive trips, dining experiences, and the chance to enter a raffle for a brand-new, fully optimized 2022 Club Car Onward L4.
abcnews4.com

No parking weekend nights on Upper King Street become permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A parking pilot program is becoming permanent in downtown Charleston. The City of Charleston announced on Thursday-Saturday nights from 6 pm to 3 am, no parking is allowed on King street from Calhoun to Spring street. If you don't follow the rules, you will get...
abcnews4.com

City of Charleston makes parking rules on upper King Street permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — After a successful pilot program lasting more than a year, the city of Charleston will soon make its weekend parking rules along King Street permanent. The weekend parking rules are part of CPD's larger King Street safety plan, including stepped-up police patrols, better lighting, and...
abcnews4.com

Free community day at Aiken-Rhett House Museum Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Historic Charleston Foundation invites everyone to a Free Community Day at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all ages with plenty of family-friendly activities. Dating back to 1820, the museum is one of two...
abcnews4.com

Man fires 6 shots at girlfriend on America Street, CPD says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say a man fired six shots at his girlfriend on America Street Wednesday, October 12th. The victim was not injured. CPD reports officers were flagged down around 5:49 p.m. by the victim. Police say the victim approached her boyfriend, Brian Emman Hamilton, 26, asking...
