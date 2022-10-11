Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Court Square Theater presents Dar Williams on Oct. 28
Tickets are going fast for the Dar Williams performance at Court Square Theater on Friday, Oct. 28. Part of the theater’s Living Room Concert Series, the 7:30 p.m. event also features conversations about music, hosted by the Rev. Bill Howard of The Judy Chops. Tickets are $40 advance or...
pagevalleynews.com
Hazzard Run set for Saturday morning, weekend festival features special guests, music, bonfire
LURAY, Oct. 14 — All this weekend, Cooter’s in the Valley will be hosting its Hazzard Run 2022 featuring special guests Tom Wopat (“Luke Duke”) and Byron Cherry (“Coy Duke”), along with a car and truck show, live music, good eats and good times.
Augusta Free Press
Historic marker to be unveiled at celebration of River View Farm
The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, in partnership with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation are hosting the River View Farm historic marker unveiling on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. In December of...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors
The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
Augusta Free Press
HPD to host series of events to recognize 150 years of the department
As the Harrisonburg Police Department nears the 150th anniversary of serving The Friendly City on Nov. 12, the HPD will be celebrating the important milestone through a series of events and recognitions focused on honoring all those who have contributed to HPD over the years. The department officially was founded...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County youth show well at State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions
The State Fair of Virginia Youth Livestock Sale of Champions raised $83,200 in support of the fair’s long-standing commitment to youth. The 2022 State Fair welcomed youth exhibiting market cattle, swine, goats and sheep for the opportunity to compete for scholarships at the annual Sale of Champions. Several Augusta and Rockbridge County youth were among the winners of the competition.
NBC 29 News
Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Tonsler Park to undergo construction beginning Oct. 19
Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will be installing two concrete bleacher pads at Tonsler Park, according to a news flash sent to city residents. The pads will be installed adjacent to basketball court #1. The construction will begin Wednesday, Oct. 19 and will take approximately two weeks to complete. Questions regarding...
fredericksburg.today
Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom
Former senior courtyard at Orange County High School turned into an outdoor classroom. Hard work and collaboration of students, staff and several community businesses has turned the former senior courtyard at OCHS into a beautiful outdoor classroom. Thank you to all involved especially Friends of the Rappahannock who donated 100’s...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
Augusta Free Press
Queen City to hold public forum on bicycle lanes along Churchville Avenue
The city of Staunton requests public input on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park gymnasium about bicycle infrastructure planned along Churchville Avenue. The forum is hosted by the City of Staunton’s Planning Division. According to a press release, Staunton has contracted the Timmons Group to design bicycle infrastructure along Churchville Avenue. In accordance with the Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, the project will include repurposing vehicular travel and turn lanes where possible to allow implementation of bicycle facilities. Representatives of the Timmons Group will present information on the proposed bicycle infrastructure improvements and receive public comments on the changes to Churchville Avenue.
lootpress.com
“Christmas at Cass” train rides returning to Cass Scenic Railroad State Park this December
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Cass Scenic Railroad State Park announced this week that December train rides will be returning this year. The excursions will take place on December 2nd-4th and the 9th-11th. Riders will depart the Cass depot and travel along the Greenbrier River for a 75 to...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Make memories with your loved ones who do not remember
The American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities grant makes it possible now for the Augusta County Library to offer memory kits. Memory kits include resources to encourage memories, build conversations and to support interactions with individuals who are having memory loss, according to a press release. “We are excited...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton PRIDE highlights health and wellness after pandemic
Back in person and at a new location, Staunton PRIDE returns Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. at Gypsy Hill Park bandstand. “There’s a health and wellness piece to PRIDE this year,” said co-director Cole Troxell of Waynesboro. A volunteer with the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center,...
timesvirginian.com
United Daughters of the Confederacy honors four local 10-year members
At the August 2022 meeting, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) members Barbara Rumburg, Karen Sale and Stella Osborne received certificates and pins that denoted their 10 years of membership in the UDC. Member Tracy Daniel, who was not present at the meeting, joined on the record of her great-great-great-grandfather, Gideon Proffitt, Co.E, 51st Regt. Nelson County.
Augusta Free Press
United Nations of Comedy Show returns to the Paramount on Nov. 18
The 11th Annual United Nations of Comedy Show returns to the Paramount Theater in the heart of Downtown Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. Four national comedians will take over the stage and these comedians include some of today’s funniest comics: Jordan Rock, Sean Donnelly, Liz Miele and Funnyman Skiba.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedule for road work, maintenance projects in Central Virginia
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures,...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
WHSV
$50 adoptions now at Augusta Regional SPCA
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - All paws are on deck for the adopt-a-thon. With the help of a grant, Augusta Regional SPCA wants to send at least 22 cats and dogs to their forever families. “Our goal is to help animals in any area so they don’t have to be...
