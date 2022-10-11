Read full article on original website
7 Valley men indicted on drug trafficking charge in Pittsburgh
Three Youngstown residents, a Boardman man and three men from New Castle have been indicted in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge. Eliot Gentry, William McCree, Teqwan Scott of Youngstown, along with Daivahn Brown of Boardman, and Donald Jeter, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart of New Castle were indicted Oct. 11 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a narcotics trafficking charge.
