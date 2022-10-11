NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A former Beaver County health care worker who prosecutors said abused the disabled patients he was supposed to be taking care of will spend 14 to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes. Zachary Dinell and Tyler Smith, who worked at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton, were indicted on hate crime charges earlier this year. The two were members of the facility's direct care staff and were responsible for providing day-to-day care to individuals with severe physical and intellectual disabilities.Dinell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, ten counts...

