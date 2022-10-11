Read full article on original website
Authorities find missing teen in Nebraska with deceased female in the trunk
HUMBLE, Texas - Authorities have identified a missing teen, Tyler Roenz, after a chase that left made him crash the vehicle he was driving. The Harris County Sheriff's Office say that the vehicle was located in Nebraska. The Nebraska State Police chased after the vehicle until Tyler crashed. Tyler sustained...
TSTA President Molina calls Gov. Abbott's teacher earnings vows, "pie in the sky promises"
Governor Greg Abbott has been promising six-figure salaries for teachers for years. In a recent debate with Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, Governor Abbott said, "if teachers will dedicate themselves to be these master teachers, they will be able to earn a six-figure salary." Yet, the Texas State Teachers’ Association says, that's simply not the case.
San Antonio ranked safest big city in Texas, top 100 in America
San Antonio is ranked in the Top 100 of the safest cities in America for 2022, according to new report by WalletHub. The report made a comparison of more than 180 cities across dozens of safety metrics, including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
DeSantis responds to Cruz getting life in prison for Parkland massacre
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday responded to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.
